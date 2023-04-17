Twitch & OF star Indiefoxx claims she was blackmailed with deepfake nudes of her

OnlyFans star Indiefoxx says she was blackmailed by someone who threatened to leak explicit AI-generated photos of her.

Indiefoxx is back in the spotlight after finally returning to Twitch after a 2-year ban and it seems like nefarious individuals are trying to capitalize on her popularity.

AI-generated sexual images have become quite a controversial topic as of late with many streamers having their likenesses used in explicit content without their consent.

Despite her time away from Twitch, just prior to her first stream in nearly two years, Indiefoxx revealed that someone had tried to get money out of her through deepfake photos of the OnlyFans model.

Indiefoxx blackmailed over explicit deepfake photos

The Twitch star revealed she had been blackmailed in a post on Twitter where she claimed someone tried to blackmail her for an undisclosed amount of money.

“So today, someone tried to blackmail me for money, threatening to leak AI-generated nudes of me,” she said, later adding: “I’m not kidding sadly.”

Indiefoxx now joins an ever-growing number of streamers who have been targeted in blackmail scams.

Notably, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys exposed an influencer scam trying to get nude photos out of her by someone pretending to be from a lingerie and loungewear company.

In the AI-area, however, a recent scam went viral for selling photos of someone who never even existed using the AI image generator Stable Diffusion.

Twitch/Indiefoxx Indiefoxx has finally returned to Twitch!

It’s not known if Indiefoxx contacted the police over this latest kerfuffle, but at least she didn’t give in and send money to someone trying to blackmail her over photos that aren’t even real to begin with.

The use of deepfakes has proven to be controversial enough that TikTok and Twitch both banned their use on their platforms, but not every site has followed suit as AI continues to evolve each and every day.