Twitch streamer Atrioc gives tearful apology after paying for deepfakes of female streamers

Popular Twitch streamer Atrioc has apologized, after briefly exposing that he had visited a deepfake website that included inappropriate deepfakes of female streamers, including Pokimane and Maya Higa.

On January 30, a clip claiming to “expose” Atrioc for looking at deepfakes of other streamers gained traction. In the clip, Atrioc briefly shows his tabs, one of which was allegedly a deepfake website.

This website sells access to deepfake images and videos of female Twitch streamers, including Pokimane, Maya Higa, and QTCinderella. The images and videos are graphic in nature.

A few hours after the clip went viral, Atrioc appeared on stream with his partner to address the situation.

Atrioc apologizes over deepfakes controversy

“This is so embarrassing,” Atrioc said. He explained he had taken a keen interest in AI and deepfake technology, such as AI art.

“But I was on a regular website, and there was an ad on every video… and then I click it, and then I’m in this rabbit hole.

“I got morbidly curious and I clicked something. It’s gross and I’m sorry. It’s so embarrassing.”

He also claimed that it was not a “pattern of behavior”, and that he had only looked at it once. He said he could show the receipt to prove he purchased access to the site on the same day as the clip was made.

“There is no excuse for it. I’m not defending it in any way, I think this whole category of stuff is wrong,” he said.

Fans were immediate with their backlash against the original clip, arguing that it was more egregious because he is acquaintances with some of the streamers and their partners.

Following the apology, some have been more sympathetic, and supported his claims that he has always tried to make his stream a welcoming place for women. “This feels like one of the more sincere apologies I’ve seen,” one viewer said. “Doesn’t excuse anything though, and morbid curiosity isn’t a good reason.”

At the time of writing, none of the streamers featured on the deepfake website have commented on the situation.