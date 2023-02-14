Pokimaine baffled after Instagram removes post for “sexual solicitation”

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was left absolutely confused after Instagram removed one of her photos for promoting sexual activity.

Pokimane has been one of the top Twitch streamers for a number of years now, frequently playing games such as Valorant and Overwatch with her flock of adoring viewers.

Despite fan-demand for the Moroccan-Canadian to be more like fellow streamer Alinity and start creating OnlyFans content, Anys has been adamant that sexual content just isn’t for her.

Amazingly, that didn’t stop Instagram from taking issue with one of her posts from back in July of 2022 when Pokimane jokingly inquired about being a “sugar momma.”

Instagram removes Pokimane photo for “sexual solicitation”

In a now-deleted tweet on February 14, Pokimane revealed that Instagram took down the summer photo as its caption went against its community guidelines.

According to Instagram, the photo’s caption about being a “sugar momma” was a big issue as it went against its “adult sexual solicitation guidelines.”

Twitter/Pokimane Pokimane has since deleted the tweet.

In a screenshot, Pokimane revealed that the platform told her they “don’t allow people to facilitate, encourage or coordinate sexual activity on Instagram.”

It went on to list several examples such as filming sexual activities or asking for nude images. In any case, Pokimane was not happy with the call.

A fellow streamer even suggested that users had mass-reported the picture to get it taken down, to which Pokimane responded by saying that giving people money “ain’t gotta be sexual!”

We’ll have to wait and see if Instagram allows the picture and caption to be back up, but for now, Pokimane may want to think twice about how she words her photos at the risk of being potentially banned in the future.