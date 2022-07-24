Twitch clip goes viral after stranger appears to ‘upskirt’ IRL streamer

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Twitch viewers were horrified after a clip emerged appearing to show a stranger ‘upskirting’ an IRL streamer while she was ordering a drink.

IRL streamers have unintentionally captured some terrifying moments during their broadcasts and, on some occasions, crimes.

Various distressing moments have even shown the streamer’s themselves becoming victims to a crime live in front of their fans. One of which included a streamer whose phone was stolen during her IRL stream as well as a creator who passed out after being strangled on the streets of Amsterdam.

Yet another moment was seemingly captured during Twitch streamer Canniny’s broadcast. Her and her friend 4amLaundry were horrified after their chat claimed that a stranger had allegedly been caught upskirting her in the café they were livestreaming from.

IRL Twitch creator Canniny allegedly upskirted during stream

Canniny was visiting a café with her fellow IRL streamer 4amLaundry when she went to order a drink. As 4amLaundry was left alone talking to the camera, viewers claimed that the store barista had seemingly taken a picture up Canniny’s skirt without her knowledge.

Neither of the pair were aware of the problem at first until they were alerted by their chat as the stranger appeared to be caught red-handed on the livestream.

The duo then confronted the barista about it. Yet, when he showed them his phone no such images were found. Yet, they claimed that he had a good deal of ‘adult content’ in his image gallery.

Viewers were outraged by the clip after it surfaced on Reddit. Many also alleged they could see the stranger on his phone before the confrontation and was “most likely deleting the photos.”

4amLaundry later responded: “It was kind of shady how he hurried over and immediately showed it tbh […] Without any hard proof there’s really not much we could have done at the time other than leaving.” He also stated that the “alleged picture-taker was the manager” of the café.

This certainly isn’t the first time an IRL streamer has seemingly been assaulted during their travels. Sadly, it has even got to a point when big name creators such as Disguised Toast have had to hire security during their IRL livestreams.