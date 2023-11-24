Twitch streamer disgusted after swallowing spider in her coffee

Twitch streamer SincerelyLyn accidentally swallowed a spider while taking a sip of her coffee live on stream, leaving her and the rest of her team disgusted.

You never know what might happen when you’re live streaming. From streamers being swatted while streaming to people accidentally eating uncooked foods, viewers never know what’s going to happen, and neither do the streamers.

The latest person who was caught by surprise is Twitch streamer SincerelyLyn, who was in the middle of playing Lethal Company with a group of other streamers when she suddenly got an unexpected surprise while taking a sip of coffee.

On the stream, Lyn is seen taking the last sip of her coffee as she continues her conversation with the other players before casually removing something from her lip.

She then notices something weird as she puts what was in her mouth on the rim of the mug and in confusion says: “What?”

Realizations then hit that she’d drunk something weird that was in her coffee. Lyn examines the mug and asks herself “What was…” before spitting whatever was left in her mouth back into the mug.

Her co-players have now realized that something is wrong and ask Lyn what’s wrong. She replied: “I think there was a spider… in my coffee” while trying not to gag.

“Wait in your actual IRL coffee?” one person asks. Other people are also heard expressing their disgust.

“Yes! I…” Lyn replies before leaning away from the camera, but she is heard gagging in the background.

She then quickly runs off camera while saying: “Omg that was so f**king gross.”

Viewers could not believe what they’d just seen and quickly shared a clip of the incident on Reddit, where dozens of people expressed their disgust.

One person wrote: “Omg, what, ew.”

Another person said: “Free protein and she spits it out.”

“Welp.. Thanks for unlocking a new fear. I won’t ever trust coffee again…,” a third person wrote.