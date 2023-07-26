Twitch streamer Jinny pickpocketed again in IRL Europe stream

Star IRL streamer Jinny was alarmed after being pickpocketed by a stranger for a third time during a recent stream.

IRL live streaming has thrived on Twitch since its introduction, with rising creators such as Jinny who have streamed their everyday activities across the world. Similar to normal life this has previously proven to have various risks, even more so when publicly filming yourself with your phone to thousands of viewers.

Jinny has been no stranger to these dangers, although mostly the interactions and experiences have been positive, the streamer has suffered multiple shocking events whilst broadcasting live. Most recently on April 26 this year, Police detained and hospitalized a man who had been stalking her.

Article continues after ad

A few months prior, the Korean had her phone stolen in Argentina, then two weeks later a speeding motorcyclist snatched her phone in Chile.

Jinny has her bag pickpocketed again while live on Twitch

Whilst broadcasting live from Amsterdam, Jinny fell victim to thieves again. Unaware of the situation, a stranger approached her to explain that thieves had pickpocketed her bag. He stated: “Those guys were with their hands in your bag.”She explains that nothing seems to be stolen and that she had nothing of value in her bag.

Article continues after ad

Later on in the stream she reflects on the situation saying: “Why does everyone pickpocket in Europe?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“as a Korean, who grew up in Korea, mostly very safe. I think probably that’s the reason why Koreans and Japanese are massive targets for scammers. As it never happens” She says.

She explained from her experience of growing up in Korea that she does not have to worry about these dangers.

Despite all of these shocking events happening recently, Jinny doesn’t appear to be slowing down as she continues to enjoy her daily travel streams across Europe to thousands of viewers live on Twitch.