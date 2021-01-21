Logo
Twitch bans Ryan Haywood after disgraced Rooster Teeth star attempts comeback

Published: 21/Jan/2021 5:47

by Brad Norton
Ryan Haywood on set with Rooster Teeth
Rooster Teeth

Twitch has banned the account of former Rooster Teeth personality Ryan Haywood, months after he was let go from the company in light of predatory allegations.

The disgraced Achievement Hunter will no longer be able to interact with the gaming community through Twitch. Haywood’s personal account by the name of ‘SortaMaliciousGaming’ has been permanently banned from the platform.

Following more than a dozen allegations against him, Haywood was dropped from Rooster Teeth back in October 2020. A few weeks of silence had gone by before he returned to the internet through Twitch at the start of the new year.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the community to catch on with #BanRyanHaywood trending across Twitter shortly after.

Twitch answered on January 20, finally erasing his presence on the site.

Haywood took to the streaming platform to share a lengthy message with his remaining followers. “I wanted to say thank you to all of you who are still subscribed,” he said. “I’ve spent the last few months figuring out what the next steps are. Through all of it, having your support has been an incredible help.”

Immediately, former colleagues and the greater Rooster Teeth audience latched onto the statement, slamming Twitch for allowing him a voice on the platform. 

Haywood had previously used social media to groom multiple fans over a number of years. Many had even engaged in intimate relations while underage. “I made mistakes and will be leaving RT to focus on rebuilding my family and life,” he said on Twitter on October 6. “I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt.”

As a result of his infidelity and predatory behavior, Haywood’s presence has since been wiped from years of Rooster Teeth content. Countless colleagues of his also took to social media to show support for the community.

“I’ll keep you updated on what’s going on,” Haywood added in his message on Twitch prior to the ban, implying that it would be his primary form of communication moving forward into 2021. 

He now has no means of which to publicly engage with the community online. His privileges across Twitter, YouTube, and now Twitch have all been revoked.

Conor McGregor explains why he’s not interested in fighting Jake Paul

Published: 21/Jan/2021 4:13

by Brad Norton
Jake Paul next to Conor McGregor
Instagram: JakePaul / Instagram: TheNotoriousMMA

Conor McGregor has finally addressed Jake Paul’s numerous callouts for a fight, shutting down any rumors and even labeling him a “confused little kid.”

Since his knockout victory over Nate Robinson in November, Paul has been on a social media frenzy. The internet celebrity turned boxer has called out a number of potential opponents but none more so than McGregor.

While Paul may be “dedicating his life” to beating the former two-weight UFC champion, the Irish superstar has other plans. An alleged $50m offer and pranks on McGregor’s teammates haven’t been enough to lure him out. Only during an interview with BT Sport ahead of his UFC 257 main event did McGregor even acknowledge the younger Paul brother.

“That is what it is,” he said. “ We’ll see what happens. He seems like a confused little kid to me to be honest.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

McGregor’s focus, for the time being, is on dominating his return to the Octagon on January 23. Beyond that, he wants to “put a stint into the 145-pound division. A correct, proper run at it,” he explained. 

That means “no messing” with other opportunities outside the UFC. It’s “full focus” on becoming a champion once again and solidifying his spot among the higher end of the pound for pound rankings.

“The little treasure chests are there,” he acknowledged. Though for 2021, “[Jake Paul] is not on the radar.” That’s not to say it won’t ever happen, as McGregor is certainly keeping his eyes on all facets of the game.

“Fair play to the Logan guy getting in with Floyd,” he said. “It’s a mad little scene at the minute but I’m not against it. Any man that is willing to make that walk, all the best to them.”

The relevant section begins at the 19:56 mark below.

So the door isn’t entirely shut on an eventual scrap with the internet celeb. But it’s clearly not a priority for McGregor at this stage in his athletic career.

McGregor makes his return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 257 as he takes on Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch. Rest assured, Paul will be keeping a close eye on the action.