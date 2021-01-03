 FaZe Clan members under fire after FaZe Banks shows massive NY party on Instagram - Dexerto
FaZe Clan members under fire after FaZe Banks shows massive NY party on Instagram

Published: 3/Jan/2021 17:12

by Luke Edwards
Unsplash/Banks

FaZe FaZe Banks

FaZe Clan is under fire after co-owner Ricky ‘Banks’ Bengston posted videos of him and other members at a party on New Year’s Eve. Many have accused Banks of not taking health guidelines seriously.

Banks was previously in the firing line in December after throwing a surprise 7AM party at the Hollywood sign in LA – which police didn’t break up because it was deemed a photoshoot, rather than a party.

But, this latest indoor New Year’s party has raised some eyebrows. With official US government advice asking people to “avoid crowds” and “stay six feet away from others”, and the party in mention clearly ignoring that advice, many people have criticized Banks and other FaZe members’ actions.

FaZe Banks receives backlash over NYE party

Several members of the gaming community have spoken out against Banks over his actions. Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau said his actions weren’t very “FaZe up”, and linked a tweet made by Banks back in March illustrating the seriousness of the potential health risks in mass gatherings.

Meanwhile, Brawl Stars Game Lead Frank Keienburg called Banks “irresponsible,” and questioned the impact this could have on FaZe’s sponsors. He said: “How do their sponsors… feel about an owner’s representation of a brand they actively support?

“Besides being irresponsible by default in the first place, don’t you as an owner also have a responsibility towards the brand?”

Alan Bunney, CEO of Esports org Panda Global and a qualified medical doctor, was “disgusted but not surprised” by the events.

On January 2, Banks and FaZe Vice President of Marketing Taav Coperman — who was also at the New Year’s party — posted videos of them partying on a yacht on their Instagram stories.

Banks
FaZe members continued to party on a yacht days after the New Year’s gathering.

Banks isn’t the only prominent figure to come under fire for throwing parties lately.

The likes of Tiktoker Bryce Hall and YouTuber Jake Paul have both been criticized for hosting parties in 2020, with the former releasing an apology after they were caught out.

FaZe is yet to comment publicly on the situation.

James Charles’ most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 3/Jan/2021 16:38

by Georgina Smith
James Charles stands against a purple wall
Instagram: jamescharles

James Charles TikTok

While James Charles started off originally as a beauty guru on YouTube, he has taken his content to new heights this year with his presence on TikTok, securing a whole new wave of fans. But out of his many viral videos, which ones got the most views in 2020?

21-year-old James Charles launched his YouTube channel in 2015 and has since gone on to secure over 25 million subscribers. Not only that, but he’s also collaborated with huge celebrities such as the likes of Kylie Jenner, cementing him as an iconic internet personality.

But since starting up his TikTok account, the star has also found himself taking on a whole new wave of fans who flock to his videos for his mix of dance, lip-sync, and comedy content.

James Charles poses with other social media stars in Among Us inspired costumes
YouTube: James Charles
James Charles is starting to cement himself firmly in the TikTok space.

In 2020 he also formed a strong bond with the D’Amelio sisters, Larray, Noah Beck, and Chase Hudson, who go hugely viral together on both YouTube and TikTok for their huge multi-channel collaborations.

Bizarrely, even though James has always been first and foremost a YouTube-oriented creator, at the time of writing the 21-year-old has around 8 million more followers on his TikTok account putting him at 33 million followers, which rivals some TikTok-made creators.

But with such an array of content posted on the app within the past year, what were James Charles’ most viewed TikToks of 2020?

5 – TikTok star collab – 55.2 million views

Some of the content that has received the most engagement on James’ account of late is his videos with some of the biggest creators on TikTok, and here they all dance together on a basketball court to a viral TikTok sound.

@jamescharles

my fav people 🥰 inspired by @siennamaegomezz

♬ Viva La Swing aka #SandoTwist by @Abiud_Sando – Mingaling 2.0

4 – Makeup reaction – 58.1 million views

@jamescharles

#duet with @juliakmoch YOU SNAPPPPPEDDDDD

♬ Put Your Records On – Ritt Momney

This clip became super popular after James showed himself reaction to juliakmoch showing an insane rainbow makeup transformation that could rival the beauty guru’s own skills, and James looks sufficiently stunned by the amazing artwork.

3 – Stumbling trend – 61.8 million views

@jamescharles

y’all said you wanted to see me in this outfit sooo

♬ nursery – jayne

This trend features people initially looking like they’re about to fall over, with whoever is holding the camera tilting it at crazy angles. When the beat drops the person suddenly snaps into a powerwalk, and James definitely embraced this viral sound.

2 – Mean Girls Santa dance – 68.7 million views

@jamescharles

HAHAHAHAHAHA NEW VIDEOS ARE ALL OUT NOW

♬ Mean Girls – Jingle Bell Rock – Geek Music

Here the 21-year-old is back with his TikTok friends in a Mean Girls inspired parody, where each person wore a rather short Santa dress and danced to the iconic song Jingle Bell Rock.

1 – A dramatic transformation – 74 million views

In Jame’s most viewed TikTok of 2020 he did what he does best, makeup. The star showed himself before the transformation with his bare face, and then with a smooth transition revealed a vibrant makeup look that secured him millions of views.

@jamescharles

played with some makeup today 🖤🌈

♬ HAHA – lil darkie

The past year has been a great one for James both on and off TikTok, expanding both his skills and his celebrity circles. It looks like he has no plans to put a halt to his TikTok content, as his 33 million followers on the platform are still as active as ever.

If you want to check out some of the other trending TikTokers and they’re best performing videos, you can see the top 5 for Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck.