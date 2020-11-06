 Twitch accused of lowering video quality for viewers using adblock - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch accused of lowering video quality for viewers using adblock

Published: 6/Nov/2020 22:52

by Bill Cooney
Twitch watching streams
Twitch

Share

Twitch Ads

Users on Twitch are convinced that the site is downgrading video quality for viewers who use certain kinds of adblock software as the latest salvo in the ongoing conflict over advertising.

This summer, Twitch began testing and rolling out new automated ads that play during broadcasts, and it’s safe to say that their interruptions are pretty much universally hated.

It didn’t take long for users to come up with workarounds like Ublock, a popular tool that more people started to use to avoid the autoplay adverts. The site sent out annoying PSAs to users using adblockers, and things have only heated up since.

On Nov. 5 it became clear the entire situation has turned into a full-on arms race between Twitch and the adblockers, with video quality being the latest casualty.

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler1 responded to a viewer who complained about a drop in quality on Nov 5, telling them it wasn’t him, and that he couldn’t see how Twitch ratcheting down quality for users who block ads was “ethical.”

“Damn, Twitch spamming ads and getting rid of adblock so hard, now there lowing the stream quality? That can’t be right,” the fully reformed streamer said. “That’s not an ethical decision I don’t think, I don’t think that’s right. It’s like a bug, in the coding or something.”

Read More: LoL streamer Voyboy banned on Twitch and nobody knows why

Bug or not, that same day, multiple Twitch viewers using Ublock and other tools noticed a sudden downturn in stream quality, where they were unable to watch at resolutions higher than 480p, even dropping down to a 360p limit at one point.

Fixes were rolled out almost right after Twitch apparently made their move, and they seemed to work, at least for a while. Right now video quality is no longer being throttled if you use an adblocker, but preroll ads are now popping up, so it looks like Twitch has the upper hand, for now.

Twitch Logo on Purple background
Twitch
Twitch seems to have won the great adblocker skirmish of November 2020, but the war is long from over.

Like we mentioned earlier, almost no one likes ads interrupting Twitch streams, not even the streamers themselves. But like every other website they are one of the main sources of revenue, so they’re most likely not going away anytime soon.

For now, it seems everyone will have to suffer through ads on the site, until the adblockers are able to figure out another workaround in a future update. Then this cycle, or something similar to it, could very well begin all over again.

Entertainment

PewDiePie explains why he isn’t accepting streaming donations anymore

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:51

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie explaining
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is no longer accepting streaming donations from fans, after calling the process “weird.” This comes after Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed she’s putting a $5 cap on hers.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie is the undisputedly one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. In March, the Swede revealed his move towards streaming after signing a multi-million dollar deal with YouTube.

During his November 5 broadcast, the 31-year-old announced that he will no longer be accepting donations from fans. The star explained why he found the process to be “weird” after giving money away to Twitch streamers in October.

pewdiepie donating to twitch streamers
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber donated to Twitch streamers in October.

PewDiePie stops taking streaming donations

While normally known for his YouTube content, PewDiePie has become one of the most watched streamers in the world in 2020. However, during his November 5 broadcast, Kjellberg opened up about why he is no longer taking donations.

“I decided I don’t want to accept more donations. I appreciate just the chatting,” he said in response to a fan who was trying to give him money during the stream. Pewds then revealed that it was his October 15 video he made donating to Twitch streamers that made him change his stance on the subject.

“It was actually when I did my donating to Twitch streamer video that made me realize just how weird it is to donate money to people. Like if someone gave me that money on the street I would be like “what the f**k no” but for some reason if I’m streaming, “pay me.” I don’t get it. It just makes no sense,” he said.

The YouTube legend was quick to point out that he doesn’t judge anyone else for taking donations, but that this was something specific to him. “I’m not judging other people. From my perspective, it doesn’t make sense. So I’m not accepting it, I don’t think I need it,” he said.

The entertainer’s move follows in the footsteps of Twitch star Pokimane, who revealed she is capping her donations at $5 on November 2 – although PewDiePie explained that his decision wasn’t connected.

This isn’t the first time Pewds has bucked industry trends either. Since June, he has been donating all of his subscriber money to a new charity each month, and lets fans help decide on an organization.