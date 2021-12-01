Trainwrecks mocks Ludwig claiming he didn’t feel “loved” by Twitch

Ludwig’s move to YouTube from Twitch shocked the streaming world as one of the biggest names on Twitch. But fellow streamer Trainwrecks isn’t fully buying into his reasons for choosing to leave.

Ludwig’s move to YouTube wasn’t one that many saw coming, but he joins an elite group of streamers to move over from Twitch in recent years as the streaming landscape widens.

While these switches have often been seen primarily as a money move, Ludwig explained after his announcement that there was actually a lot more that went into his decision.

“Even though people have called me the ‘golden boy’ of Twitch, I’ve never felt particularly loved by Twitch,” he explained. “I love Twitch, but it hasn’t been a two-way street.”

Advertisement

Adding that YouTube “fighting for him” was a notable point in his decision, it’s clear to see why Ludwig felt the way he did about his departure — and it’s something TimTheTatman echoed about his switch, too. Trainwrecks, however, isn’t convinced by it.

“There’s no shot that’s coming out of all those guys’ mouths, right?” asked Trainwrecks. “Those motherf**kers were the poster children of Twitch. They’re on the front page every other week. Every show that Twitch sponsors or hosts, they’re on it!

“They get paid like six different bags from Twitch. I’m sitting her for 15 f**king years, I’m their incest of a son that’s chained in the basement, regardless of everything I do! Didn’t feel appreciated, what?”

Advertisement

Train went on to say that “these guys are all spoiled,” adding that even though he “stays in his own corner of Twitch,” he faces the threat of permanent bans every day.

Evidently, Trainwrecks didn’t think much of Ludwig’s complaints, but given Ludwig has just secured what is assumed to be a very healthy bag from YouTube, it might not bother him all that much.