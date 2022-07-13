Top 5 TikToks for the Anitta ‘Envolver’ challenge

kawterabed . 1 hour ago

Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta has completely taken over TikTok with her ‘Anitta Envolver’ challenge in 2022 and here are some of the best viral videos.

Anitta started the hot dancing trend on TikTok back in March, prompting users around the world to get on all fours to replicate her move.

After posting a video of herself dancing to her new single Envolver during a live performance, plenty of people on TikTok and Instagram started posting their own take using #Envolver or #AnitaChallenge – with the latter racking up over one billion views since it started.

The viral Anitta challenge, also known as the Envolver Challenge, recently won Anitta an MTV Miaw award, making it her 14th award in 2022. Here, we’re going to explain what the challenge is and show you some of the best entires!

What is the Anitta Challenge?

The Anitta challenge involves bending over, almost planking, and doing a push-up in slow motion while gyrating your hips. It’s almost like twerking, but more complex.

It can be seen in her official music video for ‘Envolver,’ which has over 290 million views.

While many have made their attempts, it is harder than it looks. The move requires a lot of upper body and core strength. So, let’s take a look at five users who have mastered it…

Top 5 Anitta Challenge TikTok videos

Bella Poarch

Singer and TikTok star Bella Poarch was among the many who took part in the viral challenge, posting a funny video of herself trying it out alongside Anitta. The video currently has 3.5 million likes on the social media platform. It was a very popular crossover, but she’s still got work to do if she wants to perfect it.

Elizabeth Lopez

This video is from a TikToker called lopezeli_l who is known for her dance videos. The 15-second short shows her doing the move on a football field, receiving over 1.2 million likes.

Valen Benincore

Colombian TikToker valen_benincore took part in the challenge next to a swimming pool, nailing the dance challenge in her bikini. The viral post has 1.2 million likes.

Fabiloria

This video, posted by fabiloria_, shows seven women doing the Anitta challenge almost in sync, and even adding their own twist… Impressive enough to earn themselves 800,000 likes.

Corey O’Brien

Last but certainly not least, we have professional dancer Corey O’Brien recreating the move as accurately as possible, and frame by frame. The hilarious video which features O’Brien wearing a similar outfit to Anitta’s, while doing the iconic dance move, has reached 2.4 million likes and over 100,000 shares on TikTok.

These are just a few examples of the viral challenge. Don’t sweat it if your favorite video didn’t make it to the list, just share it with us!