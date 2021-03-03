Jake Paul blasts Canelo Alvarez and other boxers for “calling him out” - Dexerto

After a couple of Jake Paul fans crashed Canelo Alvarez’s boxing win last week, the influencer took to Instagram to hit back at the Mexican boxing star.

On February 27, Canelo knocked out Turkish boxer Avni Yildirim in the third round — a resounding win, but the fighter didn’t even get to celebrate for too long before things were interrupted by a couple of Jake Paul fans.

Advertisement

Somehow, two guys wearing t-shirts with Paul’s face on them managed to get into the ring and stand right behind the professional boxer as he gave his post-fight interview. It’s no secret Canelo and the YouTube star aren’t fans of each other, so when he realized what was going on, he told the pair to “get the f*** out.”

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, March 2, Paul said he “had to rant” on all of the people calling him out, including Canelo, over the past couple of days.

Advertisement

“Canelo, what’s your problem, why do you hate me so much?” Paul asked. “Canelo’s mad, he has this thing against me, says I’m ‘bad for the sport,’ I’m disrespecting it, which doesn’t make sense at all. I’m actually just bringing more eyeballs and more awareness to the sport of boxing.”

The social media star also added he wasn’t afraid of feuding with the Mexican boxer, and claimed he isn’t intimidated since, in his opinion, Canelo hasn’t fought anyone of note.

Advertisement

“Canelo, since you wanted to start this beef, lets do it,” Paul stated. “You’re mad because there’s someone new coming into the sport. You claim you’re the pound-for-pound best fighter, but you’re fighting these guys from Turkey that no one’s ever heard of. You’re an old hater, that’s what you are.”

Two-Time heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury got in on the Jake Paul hate too, apparently challenging him to fight his half-brother Tommy Fury, also an up-and-coming boxer.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know Tyson Fury had a bro. Like, I like Tyson Fury, but damn, if Tyson Fury took a sh**, it would be this little brother, literally just like this little kid,” the influencer joked on his story. “My point is here, if you’re Tyson Fury’s little brother, if you wanna fight me, don’t let your big bro do sh** for you, log on to Instagram, Twitter, and call me out for your f***ing self bro.”

Jake already has his next fight lined up on April 17 with UFC fighter Ben Askren, but the social media star-turned-boxer seems to be wasting no time putting together a list of people like Canelo and Fury who would not only be willing to step into the ring with him, but would probably look forward to it.