TimTheTatman reveals how Dr Disrespect played a big role in his shock Twitch exit

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar revealed how his friendship with Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm played a big role in his shock Twitch exit, claiming he missed playing with Doc and is “very happy” to join him on YouTube.

Shortly after Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo announced he was officially leaving Twitch after signing a lucrative deal with YouTube that set him up for life, TimTheTatman confirmed he was jumping ship too for similar reasons.

Not only were his fans happy for him, but they were also thrilled to see him reunite with Dr Disrespect, who greeted him with a warm welcome ahead of their epic reunion stream.

While playing Warzone during his very first YouTube broadcast, Tim revealed he’d missed playing with Doc and implied it played a big role in his decision.

“I’m very happy that I can play with Doc again today and forever,” he said. “I mean, if there is one thing that I know myself and my community has missed a lot, it’s games with Doc. Having that camaraderie back and forth [was great].”

Tim said he loves playing with all his friends but admitted Doc was “an easy top three” in terms of the content they produced, and he missed that.

“When we are streaming together, both of us are having a great time because it’s just such easy back and forth. He’s quick-witted, and I’m a literal sit-down comedian. And that dynamic, I know a lot of people missed that, myself included.”

Tim re-iterated that he was “very excited” to play with Doc again. It might not have been the main reason behind his switch, but it certainly played a part.

And now that they’re playing games together again, the real winners are their fans, who can all enjoy their banter once again.