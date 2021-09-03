Dr Disrespect says YouTube vs Twitch choice is easy, and it’s “nowhere close”

With the announcement of TimTheTatman and DrLupo signing exclusive contracts with YouTube, plenty of people have compared both platforms, and when DrDisrespect was asked his thoughts, he had a very interesting take.

Since YouTube has started dipping their toes into the live-streaming world, they have been compared to Twitch quite often. With the recent signings of TimTheTatman and DrLupo, two of Twitch’s largest streamers, the Google-owned platform has been under more eyes than normal.

While the leader of the TatmanArmy has explained he enjoys the platform so far, Dr Disrespect has a different opinion.

Dr Disrespect’s opinion on YouTube vs. Twitch

Having started on YouTube in 2020, Dr Disrespect has had his fair amount of experience streaming on the Google-owned platform. On his September 2 stream, the Two-Time read a message in chat about YouTube being better than Twitch and decided to speak his opinions.

“From a functional standpoint, wrong. I think YouTube’s nowhere close” the Doc stated before motioning to turn off his music. He then continued: “Number one, there’s no discoverability. Your algorithms… I mean, do I need to hire a scientist or something?”

“When I shut down the stream, it seems everything just goes into a black hole,” he said, implying his thoughts are due to a lack of channel raids and Twitch hosts.

While YouTube has the ability to “Live Redirect” your community to a video premiere, it’s limited to your channel only.

Maybe with the signing of two of Twitch’s biggest stars, we’ll start to see the platform address some of the concerns the Doc has raised.