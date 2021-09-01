Dr Disrespect gives TimTheTatman big YouTube welcome after quitting Twitch

After an unexpected announcement from TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect provided his colleague with a big YouTube welcome during his stream.

After launching their gaming section of the platform in 2015, YouTube and their parent company Google have slowly added features to help their service compete with the Amazon-owned Twitch.

Just days after DrLupo announced his move to YouTube from Twitch, TimTheTatman followed, joining the platform with 100 Thieves co-owners CouRage and Valkyrae, as well as Champions Club founder Dr Disrespect.

After hearing about Tim switching platforms, Dr Disrespect had nothing but kind words and excitement for the leader of the TatmanArmy.

Dr Disrespect welcomes TimTheTatman

In his September 1 stream, Dr Disrespect was playing a game when he found out the news: “Timmy Tenders is coming over to YouTube, huh champs?” he said while cracking a smile.

“Get over here Timmy, get in here!” said the leader of the Champions Club. Before Doc’s ban from Twitch in 2020, the duo could be seen playing CoD or other games together often.

.@drdisrespect is VISIBLY happy that @timthetatman is coming to YouTube 🥰 pic.twitter.com/inJKAsYAGo — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) September 1, 2021

Since the ban happened, TimTheTatman has mentioned on streams that he was unable to play with the Two-Time, explaining that Twitch wouldn’t allow him.

Despite not being allowed to play together, Betar pushed his limits with the purple platform by cosplaying as the Doc and even sent him words of encouragement following his announcement that he intends on suing the platform.

Now that TimTheTatman has signed with YouTube, it has opened opportunities for the duo to team up again just in time for the next Call of Duty release in November.