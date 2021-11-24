TikTok’s viral “Fancy Like” Applebee’s song nominated for Grammy

From TikTok trends to the Grammy Awards, Walker Hayes’ viral “Fancy Like” Applebee’s TikTok song has officially been nominated for the Best Country Song of 2022.

“Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night. Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake.” If you’ve been on TikTok, or even just watched TV, during the past year or so — you’ve probably heard those lyrics. And they’ve probably gotten stuck in your head.

Country artist Walker Hayes made his “Fancy Like” song, with a hook revolving around Applebee’s menu items, and it was an instant hit. With over 32 million views on TikTok, the song (and its dance) went viral almost immediately.

Now, following the song’s usage on official Applebee’s commercials and its spread throughout Oreo shake lovers everywhere, things have… escalated. “Fancy Like” is officially nominated for a 2022 Grammy.

“Fancy Like” Applebee’s song goes from viral TikTok to Grammy Awards

A short snippet of the song, accompanied by a dance with his daughter, started it all. Hayes originally posted the video in June 2021 and, less than a year later, we have the first TikTok song and dance to earn Grammy recognition.

Originally speaking about the viral success, Hayes said that he didn’t expect it to “pop off like it did.” And he credited his daughter with the idea of adding a TikTok dance to the equation.

After about 17-18 years of trying to crack into mainstream success as a country artist, Hayes expressed surprise that TikTok took him over the edge. One can only imagine his surprise now, as “Fancy Like” is one of just six nominees for Country Song of the Year.

The Grammy Awards Show will air on January 31st, 2022. If “Fancy Like” wins, Hayes just might need to skip the Oreo shake and embrace some “champagne poppin’ entertainment.”