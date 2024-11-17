Costco Guys release ‘Jingle Boom’ Christmas song and fans are loving it

TikTok’s ‘Costco family’ have released a catchy Christmas song titled ‘Jingle Boom,’ and fans are absolutely loving it.

A.J. and Big Justice, also known as the Costco Guys, have gained over 2.3 million followers on TikTok through their viral videos filmed at the wholesale giant. The father-son duo are also famous for their signature catchphrase “we bring the boom,” and even have a song named after it.

On November 15, the pair, along with their family, released a festive Christmas track titled ‘Jingle BOOM!’ just in time for the holiday season. The song is a playful twist on ‘Jingle Bells,’ featuring new lyrics.

Article continues after ad

The chorus goes, “Bring the boom, bring the boom, bring it all the way. Oh what fun it is to bring the boom this holiday. Bring the boom, bring the boom, listen to the sound. In the New Year, keep on bringing the boom the whole year round.”

Article continues after ad

The cheerful music video was shared on both their X and TikTok accounts, quickly racking up millions of views, with fans hyping it up in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“INSTANT CLASSIC!!! This is going to replace Mariah Carey and that damn All I Want For Christmas Is You song,” one person wrote. “A banger summer song and now a banger winter song?” another said.

“Mariah Carey is literally SHAKING,” a third quipped. “My 8-year-old son Jasper has been humming this all day while snapping his fingers and swinging his little hips,” someone else shared.

However, others were disappointed that the family’s popular TikTok friend, known as The Rizzler, wasn’t in the video. “Where is the rizzler bro,” one fan commented. “Rizzler not in the video means I’m not watching,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

In addition to making music and content on TikTok, the Costco Guys have recently signed a contract with AEW, with A.J. set to make his wrestling return on November 23.