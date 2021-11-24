Who is the CEO of TikTok? Shou Zi Chew net worth, history, personal life & more

Who is the CEO of TikTok? The ByteDance-owned video application TikTok has fast become one of the most popular apps in the world, but who is the mastermind behind it all?

TikTok’s rise to dominance happened just about as fast as any company could hope for. Throughout 2021, it rose from what many believed to be a child and teenager’s video app to something that people of all ages used.

There’s something for everyone on TikTok, so as you could imagine with all the success the app has seen, the CEO of TikTok has benefitted.

Here’s the low-down on Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, including his history, net worth, personal life, and more.

Shou Zi Chew job history

Singaporean businessman Shou Zi Chew became the CEO of TikTok in May 2021, as well as being the CFO of ByteDance since March 2021.

A Harvard Business School alumi, Shou Zi Chew was always destined to go on to big things. He was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in London before later becoming the CFO and President of International at Xiaomi Technology.

Since then, he made the switch to ByteDance and TikTok, overseeing a mass period of growth for the company.

Shou Zi Chew — CEO of TikTok net worth

While it’s hard to get a good estimate of Chew’s net worth, marriedbiography has it at around $200m.

His salary details from both current and previous jobs are not disclosed, so it’s impossible to know for sure what he’s actually earning. That said, given the success of TikTok, it’s hard to imagine him not making a solid living.

Shou Zi Chew personal life & accolades

Shou Zi Chew was born and currently resides in Singapore at the time of writing, but has traveled frequently for education and work. He did his undergraduate degree in Economics at University College London, before heading Stateside for his MBA at Harvard.

He worked in Hong Kong and Beijing before settling back in Singapore with his wife, whom he met at Harvard, and their two children.

Shou Zi Chew was recognized in Fortune’s 40 under 40 in 2021, celebrating his success as the CEO of TikTok, praising him for “navigating the complex political scene of both China and the U.S.”

