TikTok’s Peach Milkshake girl goes viral again two years after original clip

Kat ‘Peach Milkshake Girl’ Stickler has resurfaced two years after her first TikTok of her husband offering to take her out for her favorite peach milkshake went viral.

Kat Stickler and her now ex-husband, Mike, went viral two years ago for some of the pre-global health issue’s most wholesome TikTok content.

As Kat was putting on her makeup, Mike proposed her with a grand gesture – and by grand gesture, we mean it. He, anticipating her excitement, asked her if she would like to go do all of her favorite things.

Being a new mom, Kat was quick to turn down the offer to visit her beloved out-of-the-house activities like going to Target, Home Goods, getting pedicures, and eating brunch.

But when Mike said the magic words, “Chick-fil-A,” Kat couldn’t help herself, because she knew what was coming next — a peach milkshake. Now, two years later, Kat is still noticed in public as the “Peach Milkshake Girl.”

Kat continues to be recognized as “Peach Milkshake Girl” two years after viral video

Although Kat and Mike may have gotten divorced since then, Kat’s affinity for Chick-fil-A’s peach milkshake lives on. She may not have Grandma on speed dial as quickly as she did in 2020 when she first went viral with Mike, but that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t enjoy her favorite snack. (And trust us – enjoy it, she has.)

Just a week ago, Kat found time to herself from mothering her toddler and ventured out to the nearest Chick-fil-A in her area and shared her excursion on TikTok.

As she approached the takeout window of the popular chain restaurant, an employee asked her, “Are you Peach Milkshake Girl?” Kat responded with laughter and told them the truth, because who doesn’t love a peach milkshake every once in a while?

She continued to record herself and her reaction after not being able to enjoy the fruit-flavored milkshake for some time, stating it was her first one of 2023.

As Kat sipped her frosty dessert drink, elation overtook her. She smiled from ear to ear and said, “I feel happy,” continuing, “If you know, you know.”

Not only does Kat still get recognized as the “Peach Milkshake Girl” two years after her fans were introduced to her as such, the taste of the shake is still the same, as Kat says, “Same milkshake, different girl.”

