McDonald’s workers already fed up with viral Grimace Shake trend

McDonald’s workers are seemingly growing pretty tired of the Grimace Shake as TikTokers keep bombarding them with orders for the trend.

Over the last week or so, TikTok has been obsessed with the Grimace Shake trend. If you’ve not seen it yet, it’s basically a trend full of videos where users buy a Grimace Milkshake from McDonald’s, drink it, and become incapacitated.

The drink has returned as a limited-time offer alongside a meal to celebrate the character’s 52nd birthday, but its popularity has meant it has stuck around a little bit longer than perhaps anyone planned.

Though, it seems like McDonald’s employees wouldn’t mind if it went away, as they appear to be growing a bit annoyed by customers ordering a whole host of Grimace Milkshakes.

McDonald’s worker goes viral getting annoyed at Grimace Shake order

TikToker thattiredchonker managed to capture this annoyance during a recent trip to the fast food restraunt, as he and friends wanted to order five Grimace Milkshakes separately from the meal.

While the McDonalds worker accepted the order, there was a long period of silence that the TikTokers said spoke volumes. The TikTokers couldn’t contain themselves during that silence, bursting out into laughing while they waited for a response.

“The silence was so loud,” read the on-screen caption on their video which has now been viewed more than 8 million times. “McDonalds tired of this.”

Viewers quickly agreed with their caption, adding stories of their own interactions when trying to order the new Milkshake.

“I ordered a grimace shake and the girl legit sighed in annoyance,” said one. “Ours pretended the ice cream maker was broke,” added another. “The guy at the pickup window was complaining about “another grimace shake” when we pulled up to get our food,” commented another.

As noted, it is only around for a limited time so it won’t be long before the trend goes away. Though, TikTokers are still having fun with it.