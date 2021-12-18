TikTokers go viral roasting past selves with “I give you a 1” sound

The latest viral trend on TikTok sees participants roasting their past selves for everything from their fashion choices to old makeup trends, to the popular “I give you a 1” sound.

TikTok is home to some of the internet’s biggest trends, and every other day there’s a new one that takes the app by storm and has everybody wanting to join in.

Often, trends on the app are based on viral ‘sounds’ which just refers to any type of audio on the app, and can be anything from popular songs to snippets of dialogue from a TV show.

One sound that’s been going hugely viral is a clip from an old episode of America’s Next Top Model, in which Tyra Banks gives one contestant the lowest score she possibly can, saying: “It is so bad that I want to give you a zero, but that’s not possible, so I give you a one.”

People are using the sound to expose their past selves, including everything from their questionable fashion choices, bizarre-looking makeup, or photoshop skills.

Several popular TikTok stars have chosen to join in the trend, with Charli D’Amelio revealing a picture of her younger self in her black rubber bands braces phase.

Many of the most viral videos under the sound are about people’s past makeup choices, and they haven’t been shy in sharing their eyebrow fails from over the years.

Some have even got their pets involved, showing everything from the awkward puppy stage to haircut fails.

The sound has been used in over 400,000 videos at the time of writing, with that number set to rise as the trend continues to sweep through the app. People have garnered hundreds of thousands, or even millions of likes with their renditions, so if you want to have a go at exposing your past self, now is the time to do it.