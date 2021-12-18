Does Beyonce have TikTok? Account gains nearly 500k followers overnight

The internet is freaking out after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Beyoncé finally made a TikTok account, gaining nearly 500,000 followers within the space of a day.

Over the last few years, short-form video platform TikTok has gotten progressively more popular, and in 2021 has seen a huge surge in attention that’s led to millions more people making an account to join in with the fun.

It’s known for being the origin of countless viral videos and popular trends, and has fast become a staple app for many social media users.

As plenty of new stars make names for themselves through the app, mainstream celebrities have also been garnering followings on TikTok.

Beyoncé joins TikTok

On December 17, Twitter was flooded with posts from fans who discovered that a new account had popped up on TikTok, with the handle ‘beyonce‘.

At the time that many were tweeting about it, the account only had around a thousand followers, but once the internet caught wind that the iconic artist had made an account, her follower count rose at an extraordinary rate, sitting at 458,000 as of December 18.

Beyoncé just created a TikTok account pic.twitter.com/k9IpsSlqZF — mick (@yonceir) December 17, 2021

The account currently has no videos, no bio, and she isn’t following anyone else, leaving many wondering what will be posted there. She is also verified, meaning there’s no doubt that it’s really her.

Fans are hoping that this is a sign that new music is on the way, and are already excited to see what the star will end up posting to the popular app.

She isn’t the only celebrity to cause a stir by joining TikTok in 2021. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North went viral when they started up a joint account, participating in some viral trends. Beyoncé’s appearance has left many wondering who could be next to make an account.