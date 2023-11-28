TikTokers go viral with awkward holiday photos at JCPenney’s as viewers love them

TikTokers have gone viral for taking hilariously awkward photo shoots at JCPenney’s during the holiday season.

The holiday season is a time to come together. From Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year’s, friends and family make efforts to create new memories.

And what’s more memorable than a photo shoot? Well, TikTokers have been going to JCPenney’s to take awkward holiday photos with their loved ones, and it couldn’t be funnier.

The internet has since reacted, with many people wishing they had genuine relationships to do just the same.

TikTokers plan to gift their awkward photos to their parents for Christmas

For the past few months, people have been coming together with their siblings and friends to purposely create the most awkward photos together.

From dressing conservatively while matching to posing in odd positions, the results have had everyone involved laughing.

More specifically, those partaking in the viral TikTok trend have been going to JCPenney’s to take their holiday-themed photos.

One TikToker, Sydney Adams, and her boyfriend, actually laughed in between every single photo, making their memory even better.

While another TikToker, Cait, and her siblings, are planning to gift their photos to their parents as a surprise for Christmas.

Viewers of the viral trend have commented by jokingly saying they want a copy of a photo on a Christmas card.

While others thought that the idea was hilarious, saying, “Hahahaha, this is AMAZING.” And, “I couldn’t be more obsessed with this.”

Some viewers even wished they had people close enough in their lives to create a similar experience with.

And though the trend has just begun, there’s still time to create a hilariously awkward and lasting memory with your loved ones to share with others just in time for Christmas.