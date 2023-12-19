Walmart customer asks employee if they can come to Xmas party after scanning items & bagging own groceries

A TikToker went viral after they had to check themselves out and bag all their own groceries. They then proceeded to approach an employee and ask for the Walmart Xmas party details.

A TikToker named Phoenix was disappointed after a recent trip to Walmart, where she says the customer service was subpar.

As a result, she was made to check out her own items at the store, as well as bagging all of the things she’d bought.

Gaining over 50,000 views, we can see Phoenix approach a Walmart worker, before proceeding to ask her: “So when is the Christmas, uh, party? Cause I wanna come and I check myself out… I’m an employee. So when… when is the Christmas party?”

The employee, clearly amused by the woman’s line of questioning, responds: “You know, they haven’t told me about it yet either.”

TikTok amused by Walmart Christmas party exchange

After the video was posted on TikTok, it gained a ton of comments super quickly, with many being amused by the interaction between the customer and the employee.

“Loooovvee the matched energy!!” one wrote, while another commented that “her response was unexpected but so hilarious.”

Some, however, were divided by the exchange, claiming that Phoenixs’ expectations were out of whack: “I pump my own gas. Does that mean I work at the gas station? I clean my own car at the carwash.”

Some commented on their own experiences of Walmart Xmas parties: “I worked at Walmart forever ago. They put some deli food in the break room… that’s the party.”

