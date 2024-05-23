What is TikTok’s ‘did you delete that photo of me’ trend? Embarrassing pics go viral

Though it’s never fun when an embarrassing photo goes viral, TikTok’s ‘did you delete that photo of me’ trend sees users poking fun at themselves by sharing silly pictures.

Whether it be a close-up selfie, a candid picture, or a photo from a phase in life that one would rather not remember — everyone likely has embarrassing photos somewhere in their camera roll.

Though some would prefer to not share those particular photos of themselves, TikTok’s new ‘did you delete that photo of me’ trend has users exposing those goofy pictures that otherwise, never would have been seen.

In the ‘did you delete that photo of me’ trend, which began this May, TikTokers use a green screen to post an embarrassing picture of themselves.

They then animate their photo into a silly dancing video, poking even more fun at themselves and how foolish their picture is.

TikToker ‘saritadaisy’ used her own embarrassing picture to partake in the trend. She then animated her photo into a dancing video as an overlay to the green screen and continued to troll herself.

Italian fútbol club, Juventus, also posted their rendition of the ‘did you delete that photo of me’ trend. The embarrassing picture featured a gentleman with their thumbs up, indicating that they had gotten rid of the goofy photo, when in fact, they hadn’t.

In some cases, TikTokers will post an embarrassing photo of their loved ones. User ‘brancalice’ is a prime example, as they used a picture of their “best friend.”

In their clip, they wrote a text overlay on their friend’s photo, “You deleted that pic of me right?” They then turned that photo into a dancing video and wrote, “Me with that pic” to reiterate how they still had the photo.

TikTok’s ‘did you delete that photo of me’ trend isn’t the only viral fad on the platform. The ‘aura’ trend, where users deduct or add points to their aura based on how well or badly they do something, also circulated TikTok this May.

The ‘aura’ trend sees users making fun of themselves as well, as participants set themselves up for failure, sometimes deducting hundreds of hypothetical points just for sitting in a wet puddle or not making the net upon shooting a basketball.