Viral Christmas present TikTok sparks criticism for giving too many gifts to kids

A mother has gone viral on TikTok for the number of gifts she displayed under her family’s Christmas tree, sparking criticism from people who thought it was way too many.

Christmas is a time for reuniting with their families to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

One part of Christmas loved by many, but discouraged by some, is the giving of gifts, to show appreciation for those close to them, despite some people’s ungrateful reactions.

The present part of Christmas is unanimously enjoyed most by children, who go to sleep the night before eagerly anticipating what Santa might bring them, but for some, a TikTok Mom went too far with the amount of gifts she bought her children.

TikTok mom draws backlash for Christmas presents

In the viral TikTok video with over 9 million views, the original poster pans around the living room of their house to show a floor stockpiled with presents: “We just don’t have the room in this new house to display the presents properly.”

Many oeople criticized the parent, some believing them braggadocious for sharing the huge mountain of presents, especially when combined with the caption.

“I asked my daughter what is she looking forward to the most for Christmas. She said the dinner and spending time with family. I raised my children well,” one person commented.

“I’ll never understand this. Even being able to do it, I would never understand it,” another said. “That’s just too much,” another comment agreed.

Others felt that it was spoiling the children, arguing “This is just too much.”

However, not everyone in the comments was complaining about the post, with some people reminding others not to be so judgmental: “So many comments seem upset that she went all out for Christmas with HER money for HER family she wasn’t bragging or boasting simply sharing the blessing(s) she was able to get/give.”

“Great to see,” another user commented. “No one should feel guilty for wanting to make their kids happy. Even if some can’t.”

