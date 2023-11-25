Wild Christmas tree hack adds extra sparkle to hanging ornaments

A TikToker has shared her Christmas tree hack, teaching others how to hang their ornaments for as much sparkle as possible this holiday season.

Christmas is officially one month away and with the countdown started, many have begun to bring out decorations and prepare for the festive season.

When it comes to setting up your Christmas tree, there are many ways to decorate; some prefer a simplistic look, while others go all out with wild colors, tinsel, and lights.

Luckily, for those looking for that extra wow factor, one TikToker is teaching others a new way to add ornaments to their trees for maximum sparkle.

Going by ‘sunshinethedoggo’ online, the account stepped away from its usual content surrounding a Chow chow and shar-pei mix dog to share the Christmas tree hack; “Part of the joy in Christmas is seeing all my ornaments again!”

“Don’t hang your ornaments like this,” the account wrote, showing the most common way of hanging an ornament by itself on the tree. Instead, they recommended using a pipe cleaner to string tie ornaments together, making a twinkling cluster of bulbs.

The clusters are then fastened to the tree, sprucing up its sparkle to a whole new level, the TikToker captioning the video, “Ornament clusters are the way to go.”

TikTok: sunshinethedoggo Ornaments can be tied together with a pipe cleaner (or wire) to create glittering clusters.

One viewer stoked to discover this new hack took to the comments, writing, “Brilliant! I have a leftover craft bag of pipe cleaners [and] I was trying to figure out how to utilize them. Martha Stewart who?? Thank you for this!”

“Looks awesome,” another said. A third, however, was less impressed by the added sparkle, proving the subjectivity involved in decorating your Christmas tree, “So ugly.”

Excited for the holiday season? Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.