TikToker XoBrooklynne reveals viral ‘My Crown’ song was a joke all along

TikTok star Brooklynne Webb a.k.a. XoBrooklynne has revealed that her viral song ‘My Crown’ is actually just satire, after she received floods of backlash online over her pop star persona.

There have been plenty of social media stars who have turned their attention to the music industry over the years, and TikTok is no exception, with its popular influencers releasing their own hit songs, and even albums in some cases.

Bella Poarch, Addison Rae, and Dixie D’Amelio are all popular stars who have released music that has been the subject of conversation on social media, and the latest artist to cause a stir is Brooklynne Webb, who goes by the name XoBrooklynne.

Advertisement

Broklynne is a TikToker with over 10 million followers, who often posts videos about makeup and fashion, and shares messages of positivity.

On December 8, she released her debut song ‘My Crown,’ but the song and accompanying music video divided viewers as people couldn’t tell whether the star was being serious.

Many slated her persona and poor vocal skill in some of her cover videos, whereas others suspected that she might actually have been playing a prank on the whole internet as a marketing tactic.

XoBrooklynne reveals she was trolling

The internet’s questions were finally answered on December 18 when Brooklynne uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, “How trolling gave me a music career.”

Advertisement

In the video she explained that although the idea came into her head in September 2020, she didn’t approach her managers with it until April 2021, when after some convincing they decided to base the project off the influencer’s “princess persona.”

She explained that “recording the song was really scary” and that she “broke down a lot of barriers to do this.” Although Brooklynne admitted that she isn’t a good singer, she did add: “I’m not as horrendous of a singer as I make myself look on TikTok.”

Brooklynne revealed that she “never expected for it to ever be this big or for people to be this invested,” but thanked those who supported her throughout the journey regardless of the hate being thrown in her direction.

Advertisement

The comment section of the video has been filled with praise for the star, with people calling her a “marketing genius.” Others commended her for shining a light on social media hate, with one comment reading “TikTok has literally normalized bullying and you really shined a light on that.”

Although Brooklynne is not planning on pursuing a music career, it seems that this project has garnered her a whole new group of fans.