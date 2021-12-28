TikToker VooDoo The Menace dies: Tributes paid to Lee Roy Elizondo

A popular TikToker, Lee Roy Elizondo, who went by VooDoo The Menace on the video-sharing app, has died suddenly. His friend confirmed the death, and has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

A popular creator on TikTok, Elizondo made comedy and reaction content, and posted frequently, with many of his videos getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Elizondo’s friend Joshua Watrous said, “I am at a loss for words and still can’t accept that one of my best friends growing up is gone.

“Those of you who knew Lee Roy need no explanation for the man that he was, but to those who don’t, he was a caring man, a soldier, a philanthropist, a comedian, and a warrior.” The cause of death has not been confirmed publicly.

Elizondo had previously held a number of accounts on the platform, with hundreds of thousands of followers, but was banned numerous times.

A GoFundMe has been setup in his honor, and to help the family cover funeral costs.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page below:

“I am asking now that you donate whatever you can to help bring him back home and help his family with their expenses and grief. All donations will go directly to his Mom, whose loss I can’t even begin to imagine, and will be greatly appreciated.”

Tributes paid to VooDoo The Menace

After hearing the news, fans quickly flooded the comments of his final uploads with messages of mourning and praise for the creator.

“Thank you for gracing us with your light and making me laugh and think outside the box,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Thank you for making me laugh when I needed it.”

Fellow TikToker Alexis English, who had often collaborated with VooDoo The Menace and had met through TikTok, said “I am in disbelief and my heart is broken. A lot of us have just lost our inspiration, a protector, teacher and motivator.

@alexisenglish87 This is unreal!!! 💔💔I’m going to miss you so much! I will treasure our conversations forever. I Love you @voodoothemenace ♬ Dancing in the Sky – Beverly Ann

Elizondo also frequently made videos about men’s mental health, life lessons, and relationship advice, which has fans have thanked him for, as well as his comedic content.

The GoFundMe has reached over $7,000 at the time of writing, with the total goal set at $50,000.