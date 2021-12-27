Bella Poarch’s Most Viewed TikToks of 2021

Bella Poarch has continued her viral reign throughout 2021, posting plenty more popular videos, as well as launching her music career, to great reception. Here are her most viewed TikToks of 2021.

Social media star Bella Poarch first joined TikTok in April 2020, and she quickly became a hugely prominent influencer on the platform, with over 86 million followers at the time of writing.

The third-most followed TikToker has gone viral on plenty of occasions, but she’s especially well known for her popular ‘M to the B’ lip sync video that she posted in August 2020 – which remains the most-liked video on the entire platform.

Since then she has gone on to launch a successful music career with her debut single ‘Build a B*tch,’ and continues to gain new fans every day.

Here are Bella’s most viewed TikToks of 2021.

#5 Anime Rug: 109.2 million views

Bella went viral for this video filmed at a high angle to show off her rug inspired by the hugely popular anime Naruto.

Fans loved watching her show off her anime obsession, and many even asked her where she got it from.

#4 Anokhina Liza collab: 121.1 million views

Anokhina Liza is another popular TikToker with over 32 million followers, who often posts content in the same vein as Bella’s.

This collaboration between them, where they both transformed into different looks, was super popular among fans of both stars, making it one of Bella’s most popular videos of the year.

#3 Buss It trend: 127.2 million views

The Buss It trend was a hugely popular sensation based on the song by Erica Banks, and had thousands of TikTokers making some seamless transitions, going from one outfit to the other as the beat drops.

Bella naturally nailed this trend, and garnered over 13 million likes for her recreation.

#2 ‘Build a B*tch’ release: 133.9 million views

Bella took the chance to branch out into other areas of entertainment in 2021, and she stunned fans when she dropped her debut song, ‘Build a B*tch.’

The track was a hit, with over 300 million views on YouTube at the time of writing, and her videos featuring clips from the popular music video were particularly popular on TikTok, as well.

It even became a viral sound for a period of time, with thousands of people using the track in their own videos.

#1 ‘Build a B*tch’ teaser: 137.1 million views

‘Build a B*tch’ was creating a stir on TikTok before the song even actually came out, with Bella’s number one most-viewed video of 2021 being the teaser video uploaded two weeks ahead of the song’s eventual release in May.

The short clip gave fans the perfect preview of what was to come, and opened up a huge conversation on the app.

With Bella having had such a successful career both on TikTok and in the music industry so far, people are already excited to see what she does in 2022.

