Myth leaves TSM after 3 years as content creator

Streamer Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has announced he won’t be re-signing with TSM going into 2022.

Myth signed with TSM (Team SoloMid) in January of 2018 and has created a metric ton of content for the esports org since. In that time he’s also amassed more than 7.4 million followers on Twitch, becoming one of the tops streamers on the site.

On December 27 however, TSM and Kabbani announced they would be parting ways in 2022.

Myth leaves TSM

Thank you @TSM_Myth. We've watched you grow from a Fortnite streamer to an incredibly talented and well-rounded content creator. Thank you for everything you brought to TSM over the last 3 years, it's been a wild ride. All the best for the future 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BYXxi9WqBD — TSM FTX (@TSM) December 27, 2021

Despite all the good times he’s had with TSM, Myth explained the reasons for his departure in a video posted by the org itself on Twitter.

“TSM sort of lost that family feel that I had with it, and that was a really big deal,” he explained. “I felt like I wasn’t really utilized in an efficient manner, I stopped being someone that was in TSM content a lot.”

Advertisement

So, what’s next for Myth? He didn’t mention any specifics in the video, but he did say he wanted to focus on finding himself as a content creator.

“I wanna go a different direction where I really find myself in the scene and figure out what I like doing,” he said, though exactly how that will look remains to be seen.

“It’s been a good run”

Myth went on to say that his time with TSM had definitely “changed his life forever” making him into basically a household name on Twitch.

“Thank you TSM for allowing me to be honest and open in this announcement video,” Kabbani replied. “I’ll always be grateful for what we’ve been able to accomplish together.”

Advertisement

There’s still the big question of what org he’ll sign with now, or if he’ll try to go it alone. Either way, we should find out sometime soon in 2022 what his future plans actually are.