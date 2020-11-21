TikToker Tayler Holder unveils dazzling "dream car" Lamborghini Huracan - Dexerto

TikToker Tayler Holder is clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, as he unveiled his brand new Lamborghini to fans and photographers during an outing to BOA Steakhouse.

As a former member of the Hype House, Holder has a huge and devoted fanbase. He boasts 5.6 million Instagram followers and 17 million on TikTok which includes snapshots into his life, relatable content as well as collaborations with the platform’s other stars, like Bryce Hall.

In a recent trip to BOA Steakhouse in LA, Holder caught up with reporters from The Hollywood Fix, where he excitedly told them that he “bought a new car today, so today is a good day”.

As the reporter speculated what kind of car Holder bought, he smoothly pointed out the white Lamborghini parked outside, which led to the reporter reacting with disbelief: “That’s not your car, Taylor!” before congratulating him.

Topic starts at 0:04

The vehicle is a Lamborghini Huracan, which boasts specifications like a 5.2 L V10 engine and a maximum speed of 201.3-201.9 mph. With the car’s retail price starting at over $240,000, it is clear that Holder is truly living the high life with his new purchase!

When asked about the purchase, the TikTok star said that it was a “long process”, admitting that the white Lambo was his “dream car”.

Indeed, a tweet from 2017 – which was posted before he achieved fame and fortune as an influencer – demonstrates that this statement is no exaggeration, as he posted several photos of a white Lamborghini while calling it his “dream car”.

Literally my dream car! 🙏🏼😍 pic.twitter.com/cxUZAWvvKK — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) October 20, 2017

Holder has been enjoying a lot of success in his life recently; not only is his social media presence stronger than ever, he also recently announced to fans that he was in a relationship with Charly Jordan, fellow TikToker and member of content house Clubhouse BH.

Since then, they’ve been making cute content together and have been appearing regularly on each other’s social media channels.

And now TikTok’s newest power couple gets to ride around in one of the nicest sports cars in the world.

Congratulations, Tayler!