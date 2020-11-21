 TikToker Tayler Holder unveils dazzling "dream car" Lamborghini Huracan - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikToker Tayler Holder unveils dazzling “dream car” Lamborghini Huracan

Published: 21/Nov/2020 19:39

by Charlotte Colombo
tayler shows off car
Instagram: Tayler Holder

Share

Tayler Holder TikTok

TikToker Tayler Holder is clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, as he unveiled his brand new Lamborghini to fans and photographers during an outing to BOA Steakhouse.

As a former member of the Hype House, Holder has a huge and devoted fanbase. He boasts 5.6 million Instagram followers and 17 million on TikTok which includes snapshots into his life, relatable content as well as collaborations with the platform’s other stars, like Bryce Hall.

In a recent trip to BOA Steakhouse in LA, Holder caught up with reporters from The Hollywood Fix, where he excitedly told them that he “bought a new car today, so today is a good day”.

As the reporter speculated what kind of car Holder bought, he smoothly pointed out the white Lamborghini parked outside, which led to the reporter reacting with disbelief: “That’s not your car, Taylor!” before congratulating him.

Topic starts at 0:04

The vehicle is a Lamborghini Huracan, which boasts specifications like a 5.2 L V10 engine and a maximum speed of 201.3-201.9 mph. With the car’s retail price starting at over $240,000, it is clear that Holder is truly living the high life with his new purchase!

When asked about the purchase, the TikTok star said that it was a “long process”, admitting that the white Lambo was his “dream car”.

tayler lambo
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix
The sports car can reach a speed of over 200mph.

Indeed, a tweet from 2017 – which was posted before he achieved fame and fortune as an influencer – demonstrates that this statement is no exaggeration, as he posted several photos of a white Lamborghini while calling it his “dream car”.

Holder has been enjoying a lot of success in his life recently; not only is his social media presence stronger than ever, he also recently announced to fans that he was in a relationship with Charly Jordan, fellow TikToker and member of content house Clubhouse BH.

Since then, they’ve been making cute content together and have been appearing regularly on each other’s social media channels.

tayler charley
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Holder recently announced that he was in a relationship with Charley Jordan.

And now TikTok’s newest power couple gets to ride around in one of the nicest sports cars in the world.

Congratulations, Tayler!

Cars

YouTuber roasts “cringe” car videos on TikTok

Published: 20/Nov/2020 14:51

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Drew Peacock

Share

TikTok

TikTok continues to dominate the social media scene, with everything from hilarious short videos to fully-fledged scandals. There’s also a ‘car’ section of the app, but one YouTuber has let rip when discussing the genre, branding it “cringe.”

Roasting other people’s cars on social media is always interesting, but the outlandish cars on TikTok in particular have proven to be the perfect material for YouTuber Drew Peacock.

While platforms such as Instagram or Twitter are well-known for hosting the ‘car scene‘, TikTok is relatively new to automotive fans. The vertical-only videos restrict a lot of typical ‘shots’ used with cars, while the short-form videos prevent any sort of in-depth reviews or content.

That’s not to say that car enthusiasts haven’t tried to make use of the platform. However, according to Drew, it hasn’t been particularly successful for many.

TikTok Camber Car
YouTube: Drew Peacock
Drew branded heavily-cambered cars such as this “useless.”

YouTuber brands car scene TikTok as “cringe”

Having gathered a number of viral and well-viewed TikToks to review, YouTuber Drew Peacock went in with an open mind, saying his fans have “wanted him to do a TikTok review for some time.”

Unfortunately, things got off to a bad start with a heavily-modified Honda. The big wing, custom graphics, and neon lighting didn’t sit well at all with Drew.

Not only was the car not to his taste, but it set him off on a rant about the scene in general on TikTok. He labeled it “cringe” and said it was full of “whack-a** cars and with popular songs over [the video] to make it look hard.”

Things didn’t get much better from there. Having watched a video of a heavily-cambered Nissan 350Z without music, he says the clips are just “useless” especially without the musical overlay to add interest.

TikTok seems to host plenty of modified car videos, since the cars themselves are visually striking. However, these were branded “goofy” and “the dumbest **** ever.” Each to their own, but if your car can’t go more than one block without attracting police attention, there’s probably an issue there.

Overall, despite a few race videos that seemed to be amusing, the general consensus of the video was that car TikTok isn’t a great place to be. While there’s no doubt there will be plenty of people that love the videos featured, they clearly weren’t to this YouTubers taste.