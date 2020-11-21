Dixie D'Amelio apologizes for now-deleted TikTok which included slur - Dexerto

Social media star Dixie D’Amelio has apologized for a now-deleted TikTok where she used a sound that contained a racial slur.

While a number of stars have been borne out of TikTok’s success, none have been quite as successful as the D’Amelio’s – Charli and Dixie.

The sisters have a combined 143 million followers on TikTok, and millions more combined across their Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube accounts. They’ve even got their own podcast on Spotify and a Keeping up with the Kardashians-like TV show in the works.

However, despite their success, it hasn’t been completely plain sailing. In November, the pair have come under fire – Charli for comments made about wanting to hit 100 million TikTok followers and Dixie for apparently being “disrespectful” about a dinner, and using a sound that contained racial slur during a now-deleted TikTok she has apologized for.

In the since-deleted video, Dixie was seen dancing by herself to a sound recorded by Trisha Paytas, where she used a racial slur while singing a song.

The D’Amelio sister quickly deleted the video and responded in the comments that she used the sound to make a point and wasn’t trying to promote the use of a racist comment.

She followed her own response up by taking to Twitter to issue a longer apology. “I posted a TikTok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made,” Dixie tweeted on November 21. “I took it down and I sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone.”

Plenty of supportive comments rolled in for Dixie, though there were a few negative responses as well. She offered an additional comment in a follow-up tweet, saying the TikTok was “dumb and tone-deaf” of her.

Unlike her sister losing thousands of TikTok followers, Dixie doesn’t appear to have suffered any backlash from the post as she’s received plenty of appreciative replies on Twitter.

This is likely because Trisha, whose sound was used in the video, has been under fire herself for attacking Dixie’s sister, amid the ongoing drama.