Man goes viral after using rocket launcher to fend off robbers, but is it real?

A YouTuber is going viral for aiming an RPG at would-be robbers after driving home in his Lamborghini, but the wild incident isn’t all it’s hyped up to be.

On November 10, Ring camera footage of a Lamborghini driver using a rocket launcher to defend himself from masked robbers was posted on social media and instantly went viral.

The footage shows a man pull into his driveway and rush inside as the would-be intruders follow. However, they turn around and retreat after the victim returns wielding an RPG.

The crazy encounter was viewed over 20 million times on X alone, with numerous other accounts resharing the video to other platforms.

There’s just one problem with the video, though: it’s not real. The Lambo driver is actually YouTuber Dominykas, otherwise known as Durte Dom.

“Everything I do goes viral,” Dominykas retweeted, sharing a fake news report about the encounter with phony ABC graphics overlayed on the original footage. No such video exists on ABC’s website.

“I’m rich, I’m famous. They’re coming for my downfall,” he said in a faux interview. “They’re trying to take away my Second Amendment.”

The content creator kept up the charade further by tweeting a photo of a suspicious car outside of his house with the caption, “Feds outside the crib.”

Dominykas ‘Durte Dom’ Zeglaitis has a history of faking videos for content. In 2022, TikTok deleted Dom’s account for faking Tesla stunts.

In 2021, Dom was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was “too intoxicated to consent” during the filming of a video for David Dobrik’s YouTube channel in 2018.

Following that, more individuals came forward, alleging he had been sexually inappropriate towards them.

Although this RPG video may be faked, there are plenty of legitimate crazy moments that go viral from time to time. For instance, back in 2023, a gas station shootout spread across social media as viewers compared the firefight to John Wick 4 and Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto franchise.

