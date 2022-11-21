TikToker sparks debate by walking girlfriend on leash and asking strangers to watch her

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A TikToker is facing some backlash after a viral stunt in which he asked strangers to watch his leashed girlfriend while he went into a store.

TikTok is home to all sorts of content ranging from educational videos to funny cat clips, but one new upload is gaining traction for splitting the internet with for bizarre subject matter.

On November 19, user ‘sidequestz’ posted a video of him inside of a building asking complete strangers to watch his girlfriend, who was sitting on her knees like a dog.

Eventually, after one man agreed to watch her and held onto the leash, the girl revealed that her “master” doesn’t let her speak. Eventually, when the man returned, he joked that she was a “rescue” further comparing her to a dog.

In the comments, viewers were split on the video with some finding it funny while others found the whole thing both bizarre and sexist.

TikTok divided over controversial woman on leash video

While many users voiced their displeasure with the video, calling it “cringe,” some found it disturbing that they tried to get strangers involved in the segment.

“Ew. These other people aren’t consenting to participate in your play,” someone remarked.

“Everyone there was forced to nonconsensual kinks? That’s cool,” another sarcastically said.

Despite plenty of negative comments, many others found the video comical and commented with a series of laughing emojis, “LMAOs” and other similar statements.

Regardless, the video has gone quite viral, amassing over 2.5 million views in just three days.

A lot of the TikToker’s other videos share a similar theme with strangers being given bizarre questions, but none of have resulted in as much backlash as this most recent upload.