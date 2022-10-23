TikToker shocked after receiving letter from DoorDash driver complaining about her tip

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after blasting her DoorDash driver for sending a letter complaining about her 30% tip.

Content creator Katrina (katrinasoldit) showed a photo of a single sheet of paper printed by the DoorDash driver, criticizing the amount she left for a tip.

In a viral clip with over 181,000 views, Katrina revealed that she gave the driver a 30% tip ($5.55) on the cost of her meal ($15) from a restaurant only two miles from her home.

“So this letter was attached to my meal that I ordered on DoorDash last night,” she explained. “Basically, this letter is saying that all delivery expect a minimum $10 tip whether it’s one mile or ten miles.

“I think this is absolutely ridiculous, and I didn’t even complain to DoorDash because it just made me laugh,” she said.

The TikToker noted that she used to drive for DoorDash, and she “never expected a $10 tip.” She said, “Sh*t, I was grateful if I got a $3 tip. Anyways I’m gonna leave this letter for you guys to read for yourself and you tell me what you think, am I the asshole in this situation?”

At the end of the video, she shares a photo of the letter, which is titled: “TIPPING THE DELIVERY DRIVERS.” Another line underneath reads, “THE DRIVER IS NOT GETTING PAID FOR ANY OF THE TIME THAT THEY ARE STANDING WAITING FOR YOUR ORDER.”

TikTok reacts to DoorDash driver’s complaint

Many TikTok users slammed the driver, saying Katrina tipped more than the standard 20%.

“Nahh. That driver would be losing their tip after that stunt,” one user commented. “Sounds like he’s entitled,” another wrote.

“So they get around 5 orders an hour and get the flat rate pay depending on the area it’s different and want a $10 tip like that’s $50+ an hour,” a third shared.

“You tipped well over 20% more than most do in a restaurant,” someone else noted.

DoorDash drivers in the comments also sided with the customer, calling her $5.55 tip “generous.”

“As a fellow dasher, $5.55 is a very generous tip on a 2 mile trip/$15 meal,” one said.

“I’m a DoorDash driver and this is ridiculous. Anything over $5 and $1.50 per mile is a decent order. So sorry you had to deal with this,” another wrote.