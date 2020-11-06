TikToker Nick Austin reveals how Chase Hudson changed his life - Dexerto

Popular TikToker and Hype House member Nick Austin has revealed that he was broke when he joined the Hype House, after tweeting how thankful he is for the support of other influencers like Chase ‘lilhuddy’ Hudson.

20-year-old Nick Austin is one of the Hype House’s most popular members despite having only joined in November of last year. He has amassed a huge 9.2 million followers through his collaborative and laid-back videos.

He has also managed to avoid much of the drama surrounding the other influencers in his circle, but has maintained a huge following and dropped his own line of merchandise.

Now Nick has opened up on Twitter about what his life was like before joining the content house and how thankful he is to his fellow creators.

On November 6, he tweeted, “1 year ago today is the day I packed all my stuff up and just drove to LA with no idea what I was going to do in life and you guys changed my life forever.”

1 year ago today is the day i packed all my stuff up and just drove to LA with no idea what i was gonna do in life and you guys changed my life forever i love you guys so much and wouldn’t be here without you guys. just know i love every single person who supports me ❤️ — nick (@nickkaustin) November 6, 2020

He continued, “nothing in my bank account. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t get a hotel or anything @xlilhuddy and you guys changed my life,” before adding that Lil Huddy is his “brother forever.”

Fans poured out their support in the replies, with one saying “I love your friendship so much, I’m so happy you have each other through everything and I hope you continue to grow together.” Another expressed their love for Chase too, adding “best boys and best friendship, love you guys.”

Nick was recently rumored to be dating singer and internet personality Madison Beer after the pair were spotted out together and getting close several times in the last couple of months, so it’s impressive to see how far Nick has come throughout 2020, especially if he couldn’t even afford to eat properly when he first joined the Hype House.