WillNE floored by TikTok stars' insane $6.5 million Wave House mansion - Dexerto

 WillNE floored by TikTok stars' insane $6.5 million Wave House mansion
WillNE floored by TikTok stars’ insane $6.5 million Wave House mansion

Published: 5/Nov/2020 20:27

by Alan Bernal
WillNE YouTube

YouTuber Will ‘WillNE’ Lenney was invited to shoot his intro video as new Wave House members usually do, but was floored by the $6.5 million mansion.

The Wave House is as lavish as the TikTok videos that come out of the property. Influencers situated at the mansion have been using every inch of the 13-acre lot for insane stunts or trending dances to upload to their millions of followers.

Being welcome into the club is a big step forward for content creators, and WillNE was having the time of his life adjusting to every aspect of the large compound.

But that didn’t stop the young YouTuber from getting access to the property and exploring the four bedroom, seven bath house that is loaded with enough room to stage giant productions for 10-second clips.

willne youtube wave house
WillNE YouTube
The TikTokers use the Wave House as the perfect stage for their content.

The Wave House mansion isn’t just impressive inside, it has quite a few orchards, multiple gardens scattered in every cardinal direction, pools laced throughout, and a lot of shrubbery to compliment the main compound.

Inside, WillNE found that it was all business among the collective of TikTokkers. The house members plan, execute, and film proper content for their channels within the house, using the settings within the perimeter as a perfect backdrop.

He found a fully-furnished gym, multiple dressing rooms, decorative bathrooms with perfect for a dip in the standalone tubs, big screen TVs reaching to 100in frames, an indoor hot tub, a study, and more.

There’s a lot to admire from the mansion’s build, but WillNE also got a first-hand impression of how the team uses these locations to create their viral videos.

Dressing up in military uniforms, the Wave House went all-in to give him the perfect introduction as a Wave House member, complete with the eerie spiked mask that serves as an initiation of sorts for new members.

While there are people inside of the house that aren’t sure of the monthly costs to live there, Yoke management foots the bill for the country home for the influencers to churn out content.

It’s unclear if WillNE will be back to the Wave House to create more videos, but he seemed overall impressed at what he found after visiting the mansion.

Among Us

KSI’s bizarre Among Us strategy ends in absolute disaster

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:21

by Theo Salaun
ksi among us
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth

ksi

It’s hard to know what to say during Among Us rounds, but KSI devised a way to solve that by spinning a wheel. Unfortunately, the results were still completely disastrous.

A virtual social deduction game set in outer space, Among Us combines deceit, sabotage, and a rocket ship filled with armless jelly beans. In this upsurging PVP mystery world, verbal cues and actions replace the disguises offered by poker faces in the real world’s big-money games.

But Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, more popularly known as KSI, wanted to give himself a challenge and try something a little unique in Among Us. Whether impostor or crewmate, the English YouTuber, rapper, actor, and boxer decided he would test the limits of scripted performance and see how important improvisation really is to success in the popular space mystery.

So KSI made a wheel with 14 different speech options and established some rules for himself: at the start of each round he would spin the wheel and then restrict himself to only saying what it landed on. This included generic options like “suck your mum” and targeted group-specific ones like “I think it’s Josh.”

“Today I’m going to be doing an Among Us video, but, for once, I have an original idea!” Although some may contend that spinning a wheel isn’t entirely original, KSI is right that it hasn’t been popularized for Among Us content.

And rightfully so, as a game so dependent on persuasion and deduction isn’t particularly suited to one member being forced to repeat the same phrases over and over and…over again. From baseless accusations against Vikkstar and the other Sidemen involved to stubborn condemnations of “oh, shut up” and “suck your dad,” his strategy was an interesting experiment.

KSI blue lamborghini
Instagram: ksi
KSI is arguably one of the most successful YouTubers out there.

With these repeated utterances offering very little in terms of actual discourse, KSI was voted off more often than not with everyone eventually catching on. At some point, a fellow crewmate simply responded that he should “get out of the f**king lobby, man. I’ve had enough of that.”

Ultimately, the boys had their laughs and he got his content. But the experiment proved one thing only: improvisation and discussion are, as one would expect, crucial to a game of social deduction.