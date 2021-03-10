TikToker Loren Gray ecstatic after Olympics uses her song “Queen” - Dexerto

In a rare mark of success, TikTok star Loren Gray was stoked to find out that her hit single “Queen” has been used by the official Olympics website.

Loren Gray is a massive TikTok star who made her name on the platform long before Charli D’Amelio, back when the app was called muscial.ly. The 18-year-old was the most followed creator on the app for a long while, before being surpassed by Charli in March 2020.

She was then gradually overtaken by huge names like Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Zach King. However, she still remains the 7th most followed creator at the time of writing with more than 51 million followers, and she has a massive 2.8 billion likes across all her videos.

Advertisement

In addition to her popular short videos, Loren has more than 21 million followers on Instagram and more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube where she posts frequent vlogs.

That’s just in addition to her burgeoning music career which has the internet personality toeing the line between social media star and household name.

Understandably, Loren was incredibly emotional when she found out her song “Queen,” her third single released in 2018, had been used in a video by none other than the official Olympics channel.

Loren tweeted, “The Olympics actually just used my song to showcase an Olympic gold medalist figure skater & her incredible story. I’m gonna go cry now.”

Advertisement

the olympics actually just used my song to showcase an olympic gold medalist figure skater & her incredible story. i’m gonna go cry now. pic.twitter.com/zAuHsLCzub — loren gray (@iamlorengray) March 9, 2021

The video, displayed on the official website for the game, celebrates German figure ice-skater and gold-medallist Aljona Savchenko as part of a global campaign celebrating incredible female athletes as part of International Women’s Day. Loren’s feminist anthem certainly fits perfectly alongside clips of Savchenko giving it her all.

Read More: Corpse Husband to release song with Machine Gun Kelly

For Loren, the use of her song by the Olympics gives her global, mainstream recognition. Despite their many millions of followers, this is still a huge achievement for any online creator.

Many TikTokers are now following in Loren’s steps, carving out their own music careers and collaborating with massive artists such as Jason Derulo, Blackbear, and Machine Gun Kelly to achieve notoriety outside of social media alone.