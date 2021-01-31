Logo
TikToker Lauren Kettering apologizes after “disrespectful” video

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:06

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Lauren Kettering

TikTok star Lauren Kettering has made a lengthy apology after fans called her out for seemingly mocking tics in her latest upload. 

In a now-deleted TikTok with boyfriend Giovanny Valencia, Lauren can be seen lip-syncing before twitching and appearing to imitate tics. Tics are repeated sounds, movements or twitches a person’s body makes that are often involuntary, meaning that the person is unable to stop themselves from experiencing.

They’re thought to occur due to changes in the part of the brain that controls movement. Involuntary tics are a common symptom of neurological disorders such as Tourette’s Syndrome.

Consequently, a lot of fans took issue with Lauren appearing to make light of these tics considering how they relate to neurological disabilities. One TikTok user said: “I find this so disrespectful, my brother has tics and he can’t help them but here are influencers mocking them as if they’re something to joke about.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, one fan admitted that the video “doesn’t feel right”, while another said: “How the actual ff is someone making fun of something a person cannot control? It’s literally a mental illness [sic].”

In response to the criticism, Kettering quickly removed the video and posted a statement apologizing. In the statement, she insisted that she “would never ever mean any malicious intent or intentionally try to mock anyone.”

She continued: “To be completely honest, I didn’t even know much about tics until today so now I know and I’ve learned my lesson I’m super sorry for anyone that I offended.”

Who is Lauren Kettering?

Lauren Kettering, 16, is a rising TikTok personality.  Known for her lip-syncing and dance freestyle videos, she has 6 million fans on the app and over 300 million likes overall. She’s also making waves on Instagram, where she has 1 million followers.

Her rise to fame led to her being part of TikTok content collective Not a Content House, where she lived with other online influencers like Sabrina Quesada, Anna Shumate, Ava Tortorica, Eva Cudmore and Cynthia Parker.

Kettering announced that she would be leaving the House earlier this month to focus on “personal projects.” She has also recently taken the next step into acting, as she was cast in the Brat series Attaway General.

 

Charli D’Amelio’s dad slams social media for not “elevating positivity”

Published: 31/Jan/2021 22:14

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Marc D'Amelio

Marc D’Amelio, the father of TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, has hit out at online trolls in a series of pointed Tweets .

Suggesting that social media platforms themselves need to take more responsibility, D’Amelio argued that these sites “need to do better to elevate positivity,” as opposed to negativity.

“The fact that hate comments get so much attention just perpetuate the negativity,” he said in his tweet. “I am not for censorship, but I am for rewarding the good s**t. Be nice!”

When a fan responded to his Tweet suggesting that that Charli turns off TikTok comments, pointing out that the comments were getting “filled with hate and triggering stuff”, Marc replied that “if you turn off the comments the haters win”.

Fans had mixed responses to Marc’s take. Some Twitter users were supportive of his sentiments, with one fan saying that “the only solution is to keep doing what you love to do, making them realise they can’t break you.”

Meanwhile, others claimed that the scrutiny Charli and Dixie faced on social media was justified due to their recent lockdown-flouting trip to the Bahamas, with one Twitter user saying: “Unnecessary hate is wrong, but if it’s hold your kids accountable, it’s deserved. Stop trying to ignore criticism. Millions have died and your kids were in the Bahamas. Some criticism is deserved.”

Other Twitter users were doubtful that at the tender age of 16, Charli, should be on social media at all, with one fan saying: “Honestly if he cared about his daughters he would tell Charli to quit social media. She is so young and is already going through so much cyber bullying and mental health issues that can have serious effects on a developing brain. I wasn’t even allowed social media at that age.”

Marc D’Amelio’s Tweets come at a time where Charli and Dixie are facing backlash from fans for travelling during the current health crisis, with Charli most recently jetting out to Barbados.

Charli has also faced criticism for being “entitled” after complaining about the time it took to reach 100m followers, and more recently was part of an embarrassing viral video where she can be seen shrugging off her mom in a trailer for reality show ‘The D’Amelios’.