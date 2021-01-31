Logo
James Charles hits back at outrage over resurfaced Tony Lopez kissing video

Published: 31/Jan/2021 20:57

by Dexerto
James Charles hits out at outrage over resurfaced video
YouTube: James Charles / Instagram: @lopez__tony

James Charles

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has hit back at critics after a year-old video resurfaced, which showed him nearly kissing controversial TikToker Tony Lopez in what appears to be a joke between them.

The TikTok-sphere is constantly aflame with news and criticism regarding platform star Tony Lopez, who is currently undergoing accusations of grooming minors.

In August 2020, Tony sparked outrage online after a video claimed he had explicitly messaged an underage girl. While he quickly issued a formal apology, that wasn’t the end of the allegations, by far.

In January 2021, Lopez was sued by two minors for “sexual battery and emotional distress,” with one of the accusations claiming that he had met with the minor — knowing she was underage — and “engaged in unlawful sexual acts.”

tony lopez twitter apology
Twitter, @lopez__tony
Tony Lopez’s August apology on Twitter.

This, unsurprisingly, has made Lopez the number one most-wanted personality on TikTok — and influencers who once collaborated with him are coming under fire for failing to publicly disavow him and take down any content featuring him.

The outrage surrounding Lopez has come to a fever pitch after a video of he and James Charles made the rounds on social media.

In the short clip, a playful James Charles appears to jokingly approach Lopez for a kiss, who turns away at the last moment to give the camera a shocked look.

Charles was called out by popular drama YouTuber Def Noodles, who uploaded the clip to Twitter. Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Charles is a fan of the callout, as he hit back at Noodles in a biting response, calling the page’s owner a “pathetic excuse of a drama channel.”

Charles’ reply has been met with an avalanche of disapproval as commenters hit back at the beauty guru for not taking down his older videos with Lopez and, at the time of writing, not publicly speaking against him.

Similarly, critics have gone after Nikita Dragun for the same thing, and are still awaiting an official statement on the subject as the outrage continues to grow against Lopez.

Corpse Husband shades Spotify for not featuring his music in playlists

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:58

by Virginia Glaze
Corpse Husband shades Spotify over play views
YouTube: Corpse Husband / Spotify

Corpse Husband

The viral YouTube star and music artist known as ‘Corpse Husband’ has seemingly thrown shade toward Spotify for not promoting his music in any of their official Editorial Playlists.

For those out of the loop, Corpse Husband is more than your average influencer. While he’s been creating content on YouTube for some time — mostly narrating horror stories and playing video games — he skyrocketed to popularity in late 2020, becoming a huge presence on the platform for his deep voice and hilarious shenanigans in games with other top creators.

However, Corpse isn’t just a gamer; he also creates original music, which can be heard on his YouTube channel and streamed via Spotify. Due to his burgeoning internet presence, his songs have amassed a huge viewership record.

In fact, his song “E-Girls Ruined My Life” has garnered over 30 million views at the time of writing. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Despite his musical success and otherwise viral internet stardom, it seems that Spotify hasn’t exactly been promoting his songs, as revealed by the star in a biting tweet on January 31.

In the post, Corpse showed a screenshot of his analytics, which showed that a mere 1% of his Spotify plays had come from the platform’s official Editorial playlists.

Despite this disparity, Corpse made sure to thank his fans for all their support, noting the vast majority of his Spotify plays come from his supporters.

“To clarify, a lot of bigger artists get a good amount of their plays from big Spotify editorial playlists, which is what Spotify’s editorial team pushes to large amounts of people,” he explained. “Labels get their artists on there, etc.”

Corpse’s latest announcement has led to an outpouring of support from his fans, with some listeners noting that his music has reached Spotify’s “United States’ Viral Top 50” list in spite of seemingly being spurned by Editorial playlists.

It seems that, despite Spotify’s decisions, Corpse’s music is a hit with his fanbase — one that has earned him a surprisingly massive online following.