Lauren Kettering and Madi Monroe explain why they left Not a Content House - Dexerto

Lauren Kettering and Madi Monroe explain why they left Not a Content House

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:25 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 0:32

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: @laurenkettering, @madimonroe

TikTok stars Lauren Kettering and Madi Monroe have unintentionally caused mayhem throughout their fanbases after being suddenly unfollowed by Not a Content House on Instagram.

TikTok, like YouTube before it, has followed the trend of forming several “content houses,” where groups of influencers live together under a single roof with the intent of stepping up their content creation game.

TikTok itself boasts quite a few of these collectives, from the rival Hype House and Sway House to the Clubhouse and more. However, Not a Content House — an all-female group of TikTokers — has seen two of its biggest members take their leave in an unexpected turn of events.

On January 11, TikTok stars Madi Monroe and Lauren Kettering were unfollowed by Not a Content House on Instagram, leading many fans to believe they’d stirred up some drama with the organization.

However, it seems that the two have actually left the group of their own volition, as explained in a series of Instagram comments they wrote responding to fan speculation.

Despite exiting without an announcement, Kettering claimed that she has no bad blood with the org, instead hinting that she has a wealth of personal projects she wants to focus on.

“I love the girls always!” she said of the situation. “Just gonna do my own thing right now and working on a lot more projects.”

It seems like Monroe is decidedly less optimistic about the group, though, as she claimed that an issue with management was part of her reason for parting ways with the House.

“Na, no hard feelings,” she said in a comment. “I left ‘cause management was weird. Lol still best friends with all the girls.”

“I decided it would be best if I left,” she added in another reply. “But I still love all my girls.”

Most fans seem to be confused by Madi’s exit from Not a Content House, in particular, as she was one of its founding members. It appears that things have changed since its inception, though — but Madi doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge against the group, leaving fans more confused than ever.

TikTok star Bryce Hall trends on Twitter after critics claim he’s “not hot”

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:55

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall trends on Twitter over attractiveness debate
YouTube: Bryce Hall / Twitter

Bryce Hall

TikTok star and popular YouTuber Bryce Hall has become a hot topic on Twitter in a matter of minutes after debates regarding his physical attractiveness took over the social media platform.

Bryce Hall is one of the net’s most popular influencers right now. Boasting 17.9 million followers on TikTok and over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s safe to say that Hall has mastered multiple platforms with relative ease.

A quick scroll through Hall’s content will show the Sway House member posing shirtless with his boys in multiple posts — and while it’s clear that his good looks and fitness are paramount to his image, some critics aren’t seeing the appeal.

On January 11, Hall’s name began trending on Twitter… all thanks to these looks, which many critics claimed aren’t living up to the hype.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall)

“Bryce Hall is not hot,” one user tweeted. “You are sleep deprived. Please go to bed.”

“Bryce Hall is not attractive,” another posted. “Not even a little bit. Eat a carrot or something and fix your eyes, omfg.”

“Y’all really need to go outside if you find Bryce Hall attractive,” yet another chimed in.

The recent hate against Hall could be due to his interactions with popular Minecraft and Among Us streamers Dream, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs. Hall suggested a potential Among Us session with the popular creators, which may have put him front and center of some unamused fans.

While it isn’t clear exactly why the debate stirred up in the first place, this wouldn’t be the first time a TikToker has received hate after trying to set up a game with these streamers; Addison Rae received a wave of backlash over a similar scenario, which only amplified after she received merch from Dream, himself.

Luckily, Hall isn’t letting the hate bring him down, as evidenced by his humorous posts making light of the negativity.

“My mentions are calling me ‘dog water,’ for some reason,” he joked.

“I wake up and see Bryce Hall is only trending for not being hot… What is 2021?” he added.

Despite the odd amount of backlash he’s been receiving online, it seems very likely that he’ll be able to score his highly-coveted Among Us stream with some of the game’s biggest stars — although there’s no official word on the broadcast at the time of writing.