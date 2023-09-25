Fans divided after Mitch Taylor apologizes for alleged homophobic comment

Love Island’s Mitch Taylor is now under fire for allegedly making a homophobic comment at an event, and now, he’s speaking out about it.

Season 10 of Love Island UK brought a lot to our screens – romance, intense drama… and Mitchel Taylor, who is also known as ‘Messy Mitch’ among fans.

From getting into it with the other men in the villa to turning his head in his relationship when a bombshell walked in, Mitch arguably stole the show as the most entertaining wildcard.

And his run as a pot stirrer is not over yet. Two Love Island alums were kicked out of an upscale event over allegations of homophobia. It was later confirmed that the two in question were Season 10’s Mitch Taylor and Zachariah Noble.

Did Love Island’s Mitch Taylor from Season 10 apologize?

On September 25, Mitch released a TikTok to clear up his side of the story, which has now gone viral with over 1 million views.

He said, “I spoke to an influencer at the event and my words were ‘I fancied you when you were straight.’ I can come across as being homophobic. I’m really bad with words sometimes. I was just nervous to meet this person. I am a fan of them.”

The reality TV star went on to reveal the shocking amount of backlash he’s received from the misunderstanding.

Mitch said, “I had to take time away from social media over the weekend. The amount of hate, death threats, [and] horrible comments that I’ve been getting, I just couldn’t deal with it.”

Judging by the discussion in the Love Island Reddit, fans are not sure whether to forgive and forget or add it to his long list of supposed mistakes.

One fan wrote, “Really, really dislike Mitchel, but respect for telling the truth. Other Love Island ‘stars’ would just happily lie about this, but it feels like he’s being completely honest.”

Another countered that and wrote, “It’s funny to see people say that anything Mitch says is 100% truth when he lied the whole season.”

To stay updated on Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.