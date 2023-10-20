TikTok outraged over little kid’s reaction to brother’s home run

After his older brother hit a home run, the younger sibling reacted with five hearty screams, causing TikTok to disagree with the whole situation.

Sibling rivalry is as old as time — if one sibling gets something, the other has to get something even better.

So when a little kid’s older brother hit a home run off of his pitch, the younger sibling overreacted with frustration.

After a video of the backyard baseball game went viral on TikTok, viewers commented on the little kid’s freak out, saying “Bro got so mad he turned into a velociraptor.”

Little kid's sister held her ears as he overreacted to their older brother's home run.

TikTok calls out father for negative effects of “gentle parenting”

A father and his three children were playing a game of baseball in the backyard when the younger brother became tempered by his older brother hitting a home run.

To make it worse, the kid had pitched the ball to his brother, making it seem like it was the end of the world when he watched the ball soar over the house.

Screaming as if he had just seen a zombie apocalypse outside his window, the little kid was soon given a reassuring hug from his father.

However, their sister was not too fond of hearing the high-pitched cries, as she was seen standing in the background holding her ears.

After seeing how the little kid reacted to his older brother’s home run, TikTok was outraged by not only his loud screams but also how the father quickly coddled his overreacting son.

Comments included sarcastic remarks like, “Aw, the result of gentle parenting. How precious!”

As well as, “These parents have raised such a well-tempered and behaved child.”

Another viewer made it a point to mention their stern opinion, saying, “You don’t ever hug him when he’s like this.”

Though most comments were factored around negative responses, one TikToker did make light of the situation, saying, “Legend says he is still screaming into this day.”