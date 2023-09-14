TikToker hits back at hate for viral “Love Surge” video with emotional response

A TikToker has issued a teary response to the hate she and her partner have received over their ‘Love Surge’ video that has been roundly mocked across social media.

As TikTok has become such a popular platform for people to post any sort of video that comes to mind, there have been a few that have been roundly mocked by the internet – rightly or wrongly.

The newest example of this came from TikTokers Lilianna Wilde and Sean Kolar, as they posted about their ‘love surges’ for one another. The couple who ‘shake’ with the excitement of a ‘love surge’ and then hug each other.

Lilianna had originally posted about it on TikTok, but it started doing the rounds on other platforms shortly after, with many critics saying it put them off being in a relationship.

TikToker hits back at hate over Love Surge video

The original video had racked up a few million views, however, due to the backlash, Lilianna deleted it. She has kept up one other clip where she joked about viewers staying to watch even though she warned them it would be cringe.

Now, though, she has issued an emotional video about the hate the original video had gotten. “I didn’t expect that much hate on the video. A lot of the duets and stitches were really funny and I laughed a lot, I can take a joke and I can laugh at myself but then some of the comments got really mean,” Wilde said, noting that some of the comments got abusive rather than joking.

“If the goal was to make me sad, you did it, you won.”

Plenty of commenters were supportive of the TikToker, but plenty of others couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make further jokes.

“Love surge will heal a sad surge,” said one. “People can be really mean and sometimes it’s hard to just ignore them. Love surge is super cringe but it’s special,” added another.

As noted, the original clip has been deleted but parodies have continued to float around social media.