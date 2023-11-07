Woman uncovers mom’s burner account posting “hate comments” on her TikTok

An artist has gone a little viral after uncovering their mother’s burner account on TikTok, which has been leaving hate comments under her videos.

As with all social media platforms, putting yourself and your content out there opens the door for some criticism – be it real or fake. Everyone who has ever uploaded something to the internet has had to deal with a troll at some point.

It can get dangerous in some cases, with streamers routinely being swatted by police because of trolls. Some have even come face to face with trolls in real life too, in a bid to settle things.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, in the case of artist and TikToker Lana Jay, she’s faced strange criticism from her own mother as she discovered that she’s made burner accounts on TikTok just to leave hateful comments about her work.

Artist uncovers mother’s burner account trolling her on TikTok

That’s right, the Australian artist made the discovery on November 7, tweeting out a screenshot of one of the “hate comments” that had left her “speechless.” That has since been deleted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t normally share things like this but wow this one really freaked me. I haven’t spoken to her in years,” she said.

Article continues after ad

However, Lana found a number of other comments from her mother’s account as she’d posted things like “You need to get a job” a few times. “Honestly all I can do is laugh it’s so insane,” the artist added as she revealed a few other comments that her mother had left.

Article continues after ad

Lana revealed that she found out it was her mother’s account as she had reposted some of her brother’s videos and included her birth year in the username.

Article continues after ad

While supportive comments from fans filled her replies, the artist urged people to not go and seek out her mother’s account or get involved with the comments. She noted that she’s already blocked her over the whole thing.