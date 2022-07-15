TikToker goes viral for trying Sprite & Gatorade after years of just water and milk

Virginia Glaze . 17 minutes ago

A 27-year-old man is going viral on TikTok for drinking colorful beverages for the first time in his life after years of only drinking water and milk.

Water is essential for healthy living — but what if you only ever drank water your entire life?

One man on TikTok says he’s only ever drank water and milk and hates “colorful” drinks like soda or sports hydration beverages (sorry, Prime Hydration).

Unsplash.com: Alexandra Nosova 27-year-old Davey Jarrell says he’s never tried soft drinks in his life – until now.

In fact, 27-year old Davey Jarrell claims that he used to drink apple juice when he was a kid… until he saw what color it was outside of a juice box and almost “threw up.”

“It dawned on me right there that any drink that isn’t water is just dirty water,” he said.

However, one of his friends urged him to take a chance and try some popular soft drinks for a change… and his plunge into the sugary bevs is going viral.

Jarrell’s experiment has taken TikTok by storm, racking up over 20 million views since being uploaded to the platform last month. In the clip, filmed by his friend, he tries out an assortment of drinks — namely, blue Gatorade, Mountain Dew, orange Fanta, Dr Pepper, a blue icee, and lemonade.

At first, Jarrell gave the Gatorade a 5 out of 10, seemingly unimpressed but still willing to give the drinks a try. Unfortunately, things went downhill shortly thereafter, as he couldn’t bring himself to even give a score to anything past the Fanta.

Commenters instantly begged him to try out McDonald’s sprite, which is somewhat of a meme on the internet for its especially tart flavor and hefty carbonation.

The people asked, and Jarrell answered… and surprisingly, he appeared to like it.

“Powerful,” he said after taking a sip. “But you know what? It doesn’t taste bad. It really doesn’t taste bad. I still never want it again.”

However, some viewers weren’t convinced that Jarrell’s reactions were the real deal, but he says that he actually has a fear of drinking things other than water.

“For those of you who are wondering, this is 100% genuine,” he clarified in a TikTok comment. “I’ve had a fear of drinking anything other than water my entire life.”

TikTok: doodledoodledavey Davey assured viewers that his reactions were “100% genuine.”

It looks like Jarrell is sticking to what he knows and loves after taking a walk on the wild side. Who knows — maybe we’ll see him try out Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration next.