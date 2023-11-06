TikToker goes viral after revealing he accidentally swallowed his pet fish

A TikToker has gone viral after telling a bizarre story of how he accidentally swallowed his pet fish while eating late at night.

Content creator Adrian Peru took to TikTok to reveal that he had swallowed his fish while eating Oreos late at night. He believes he ingested it because he saw orange flakes when he used the bathroom later.

In his video, which has gone mega-viral with 35 million views, Adrian explained that he went to a fair and got a fish that he put in a glass jug. But after waking up the next day, he could not find the fish.

He initially thought his new pet, Nemo, could have jumped into the glass placed right beside the jug, but it wasn’t there. The TikToker then noticed an opened pack of half-eaten Oreos that he woke up and “smashed” at 4:00am.

Adrian thought that he could not have eaten a whole line of biscuits without water. He then filmed the jug and the glass again. “Bro I am almost 100% sure I swallowed that fish. I have a fish in my stomach right now,” he said in the video.

The content creator was sure he drank that water because the glass had the same smell as the jug that Nemo was in.

TikToker swallowed pet fish Nemo

In a follow-up clip, Adrian shared a “sad update.” He said that he could officially confirm that he drank the water, because he saw some “orange flakes” after using the toilet.

“He was a fighter,” the TikToker said while remembering his pet fish, before adding that he is “retiring” the glass he drank from in Nemo’s memory.

Many commenters were baffled over the incident. “The way my mouth dropped,” one user commented. “Omg I would’ve panicked WHAT IF HE SWIMS BACK UP OR DOWN OUT,” another said.

“Naw bro how high were you to drink a damn fish,” a third wrote. “Bro this is one of those things that you just can’t believe happened in real life,” another added.

