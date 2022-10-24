What is the banana and Sprite challenge on TikTok?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

The viral banana and Sprite challenge has resurfaced on TikTok, as several users are participating in the bizarre trend. Here is everything you need to know about it.

A nauseating challenge with bananas and Sprite has taken over the social media app, after iShowSpeed took part in it during a livestream.

The trend, which has been around for several years, has made its comeback on TikTok in 2022, as people are sharing videos of themselves indulging in the bizarre combination of the fruit and fizzy soda.

While the infamous challenge is reportedly “older than TikTok,” some people might not know what it actually entails. Here is an explainer for anyone curious.

Banana and Sprite challenge explained

As the name of this challenge suggests, the Banana and Sprite challenge involves eating two bananas and then drinking a bottle of Sprite as soon as possible. It’s a modified version of the original Sprite challenge.

The trend may seem harmless, but TikTok users’ reaction to it clearly shows why you shouldn’t try it, as a number of participants have ended up vomiting.

Although not much research has gone into the reaction of eating bananas and then drinking Sprite, it’s easy to see how it could make you sick.

Eating two bananas followed by a can full of soda will fill your stomach beyond its capacity, which would lead to immediately throwing up or constantly burping, as many videos have shown.

Some videos related to the challenge come with a warning from TikTok, which reads: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

iShowSpeed’s reaction to the challenge

The infamous trend started blowing up on TikTok on October 21 after iShowSpeed took part in it. The streamer ate three bananas instead of two, drank a bottle of Sprite and ended vomiting soon after.

He felt so sick that he apparently called 911, claiming something was wrong with his “digestive system.”

iShowSpeed also tried the dangerous ‘big straw’ challenge earlier this month, which also did not end well for him.