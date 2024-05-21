TikToker exposed for faking lengthy mukbang videos: “He would be dead”

A TikToker has been exposed for faking his mukbang videos, with experts claiming the amount of food allegedly eaten is “impossible.”

Mukbang videos first became popular in South Korea, showcasing immense quantities of food being consumed by a single person.

However, one TikToker participating in the genre has recently been called out for posting misleading content.

Wally, who goes by ‘wallywhatthe’ online, centers his channel around filling a 100-liter fish tank with food or drink and consuming the entire amount. At the end of each video, he shares how long the mukbang took to ingest, with times varying from eight to 12 hours.

While all his videos have gotten millions of views each, users on the platform have questioned the legitimacy of Wally’s content since his first post on April 25.

Most notably, a TikTok showing Wally drinking 100 liters of the energy drink, Monster in just 12 hours brought rise to much skepticism. Many insisted that the video “cannot be real” and that Wally “would be dead” if it was.

“That’s approximately 17 grams of caffeine (17,000 mgs),” one person commented, while another theorized the liquid was actually just “colored water.”

With Wally’s “wild” videos quickly garnering widespread attention on the platform, concern over others attempting to copy his content also increased. It didn’t take long for experts to step in and debunk the possibility of Wally’s mukbangs being real.

Blake, who goes by ‘thenutritionnarc‘ on TikTok and posts health and fitness videos, decided to “break it down” and do the math on Wally’s “100 liters of strawberry vs guy” video.

“To me, this looks like 150 pounds of raw strawberries,” Blake determined. He went on to state that even if Wally left the stem, he would have consumed an approximate total of 135 pounds, which would “equate to about 20,000 calories.”

“There is 0% chance this is real… I don’t care that it’s 12 hours, I don’t care that it’s strawberry, I don’t care that it’s mostly water — this is not possible.”

After being exposed, Wally’s most recent video has differentiated from his usual posts. Now included is a warning at the beginning that the video is “performed by professionals” and should not be attempted.

There is also a disclaimer at the end. Instead of simply listing how long the mukbang took, Wally revealed he “ate this in small batches over several days.”